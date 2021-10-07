How to watch $100K OpTic Chicago Warzone Invitational: Schedule, teams, format, more

Another massive Warzone event is around the corner as OpTic Chicago is set to host a $100,000 Invitational. From the teams competing to where you can tune in, here’s all there is to know.

OpTic Chicago putting $100,000 on the line.

Trios all got their spots via direct invites.

Official Call of Duty Twitch channel serving as a hub stream.

In a busy month with the Season 6 update drastically changing Warzone, major tournaments in the battle royale pro scene aren’t slowing down one bit.

Following on from two events in the first week of October, OpTic Chicago is next up with a tournament of its own. $100,000 will be up for grabs as Warzone’s top Trios prepare for one of the biggest events of the month.

Advertisement

OpTic Chicago $100K Warzone Invitational: Streams & Schedule

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The OpTic Chicago $100,000, Warzone Invitational is set to be hosted on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel. This broadcast should serve as a hub throughout the event, with commentators and hosts keeping fans on top of the action.

It’s all set to get underway on Friday, October 8 from 1PM PT | 3PM CT | 4PM ET. There’s no telling just yet how long the event may run for, but expect at least a few hours of competition.

OpTic Chicago $100K Warzone Invitational: Format

For the time being, not much is known about the format in OpTic’s big event. We know for certain that the tournament will feature Trios action, but exactly what they’ll be doing remains a mystery at the time of writing.

Advertisement

Read More: Warzone Season 6 map changes

It’s likely we see them engage in multiple rounds of custom lobby battles, but we’ll keep you updated here once the exact format is confirmed.

OpTic Chicago $100K Warzone Invitational: Teams & Players

Given the six-figure prize pool, Warzone’s biggest names and Call of Duty’s top competitors are all eager to jump in. Invited Trios range from popular content creators to OpTic’s very own stars.

Read More: Warzone Season 6 Battle Pass

While a full list of Trios is yet to be confirmed, below is a list of every name we’ve spotted thus far.

Shotzzy FeLo TBA Envoy Bartonologist Nickool Almond Tommey Newbz OpTic MaNiaC TBA TBA Blazt TBA TBA

Be sure to check back before the event kicks off, we’ll keep you up to speed.