10 richest CoD players

Competitive Call of Duty pros have earned over $20 million in winnings all together over the years, but who has won the most on their own?

Topping the charts we have Damon 'Karma' Barlow Who has earned a whopping $805,000 during his long and storied career. Unfortunately, the Canadian legend decided it was time to hang up his controller and retire on the 3rd of June 2019.

Next up at second and third, we have the former OpTic and current Dallas Empire duo Ian 'Crimsix' Porter and James 'Clayster' Eubanks pulling in $805,159 and $751,896 respectively.