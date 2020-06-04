10 richest CoD players

Competitive Call of Duty pros have earned over $20 million in winnings all together over the years, but who has won the most on their own?
Topping the charts we have Damon 'Karma' Barlow Who has earned a whopping $805,000 during his long and storied career. Unfortunately, the Canadian legend decided it was time to hang up his controller and retire on the 3rd of June 2019.
Next up at second and third, we have the former OpTic and current Dallas Empire duo Ian 'Crimsix' Porter and James 'Clayster' Eubanks pulling in $805,159 and $751,896 respectively.
Rounding out the top 6 we have Jordan 'JKap' Kaplan followed by the famous Green Wall duo of T2P Seth 'Scump' Abner and Matthew 'FormaL' Piper.
Following this we have is Austin 'SlasheR' Liddicoat in 7th along with Bryan 'Apathy' Zhelyazkov in 8th and finishing up the top 10 shows Johnathon 'John' Perez in 9th and Ian 'Enable' Wyatt at the tail-end of the list in 10th.
Source: EsportsEarnings