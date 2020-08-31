10 most popular weapons in Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is home to plenty of deadly guns, but some have proven more popular in the game’s Warzone mode. Find out which weapons are the current competitive kings.

Despite featuring over 35 primary weapons and numerous attachments, there are only a few guns that see play in Warzone. The best Modern Warfare weapons are picked due to their high damage per shot, incredible accuracy, clean optics, and general ease of use.

Advertisement

With the help of Lootshare, we’ve gathered 10 of the most popular loadout picks In Warzone Season 5. Whether you’re looking to increase your KDA or just wanting to know which guns will give you a competitive edge, then be sure to check out our handy popularity guide below.

1. MP5

The MP5 has been tearing things up in Warzone since Season 1 and no SMG has come close to dethroning its dominant reign. This lethal SMG can shred through fully armored foes in no time thanks to its blisteringly fast fire rate, insane close-quarters damage, and high mobility.

Advertisement

To make matters even better, the MP5 has plenty of attachments that greatly decrease the weapon’s ADS speed, giving you the tools needed to aggressively push your enemies and secure those close-quarters kills. We recommend running the MP5 with any of the assault riffles listed below, particularly if you’re aiming to be competitive across multiple engagement ranges.

2. Kilo 141

This reliable assault rifle has been wreaking havoc in Verdansk for a while now, but the recent Grau nerfs have led to its increased popularity. In fact, the Kilo is now the gold standard when it comes to picking an assault rifle. Having a gun that has little to no recoil is absolutely huge, especially when you’re playing on Verdansk.

The Kilo can quickly wipe out entire squads thanks to its 60 Round Mags, while the VLK 3.x Optic will keep your shots incredibly accurate. No recoil control is needed at all with this gun, so simply hold down that trigger and get securing those satisfying squad wipes.

Advertisement

3. Bruen MK9

While Activision’s two-hit nerf combo has knocked the Bruen off its top spot ranking, it still remains an extremely popular pick. Before the Bruen came along, it was rare to see LMGs in the current meta. After all, the colossal size and slow reload of these guns makes them somewhat unwieldy when compared to the game’s ARs and SMGs.

Read more: Leaked Warzone subway stations spotted during CDL Champs celebrations

However, the Bruen proved that there was space for LMGs in Warzone. Despite the nerf to its damage range, this almighty LMG still has decent kill potential. Both the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Summit 26.8” barrel increase its range potential, keeping the Bruen competitive in ranged engagements. If you like the idea of blasting squads with a hail of bullets, then the Bruen is still one of the best LMGs for the job.

4. Grau 5.56

Those of you have been playing Warzone since Season 2 will know just how dominant this assault rifle is. The Grau has one of the cleanest iron sights in the game, allowing players to forgo any optics in favor of DPS increasing attachments. While it may not be as strong as it’s Season 2 predecessor, the Grau is still widely used to this day.

Advertisement

If you don’t have a leveled-up Kilo or simply don’t wish to use a 3.x optic, then the Grau is the next best thing. This assault rifle favors the run and gun play style and absolutely shreds in close to mid-range firefights.

5. HDR

It appears the HDR has finally overthrown the AX-50 as the go-to sniper rifle in Warzone. While the HDR might be a little more weighty than the AX-50, its absolutely absurd damage range and minor bullet drop make it the current king. Being able to easily land those all-important headshots is massive, particularly when you’re able to safely do so from a well-fortified position.

Read more: Infinity Ward respond to bizarre Warzone Superstore money glitch

However, to make full use of the HDR’s colossal range 52% of players equip the Variable Zoom Scope. Not only does this give you greater long-range kill potential, it also keeps your bullets highly accurate. The longer ADS time can prove to be frustrating at first, but the overall precision this gun offers is unparalleled.

6. M13

The M13 may not be as powerful as the Kilo or Grau, but its high fire rate and minimal recoil make it a favored pick. In fact, if the Kilo were to ever receive a nerf, it’s likely that the M13 would take its place in the popularity rankings. The most notable feature of the M13 is its ability to remain competitive in close-quarters scenarios, giving players the chance to pick up some quick kills without needing to switch guns.

Due to the M13’s high rate of fire, missing rounds can quickly lead to a rather frustrating death. Fortunately, the 60 Round Mags give you more than enough bullets to pepper your enemies with. Lastly, don’t be afraid to hold down that trigger and let the bullets fly as the M13’s recoil is pretty much nonexistent.

7. Kar98k

Sometimes you’ve got to go old school when claiming kills in Warzone and this WWII rifle certainly packs a mean punch. Despite being a bolt-action rifle, the Kar98k is one of the fastest marksman rifles in the game. Being able to break armor and maintain constant pressure is incredibly important in Warzone, especially if you wish to kill downed enemies before they get revived.

Read more: Activision reportedly suing popular Call of Duty cheat website

Even if you miss a few shots, the Kar98k is incredibly forgiving. This makes it the perfect replacement for those that struggle with the HDR or AX-50 loadouts. The only downside to this German rifle is its bullet drop, so make sure you compensate for the travel time before taking those cross-map shots.

8. AX-50

The AX-50 may no longer be the most popular sniper rifle in Warzone, but it still has a great TTK no matter if you aim for headshots or body shots. The only downfall with this gun is that it doesn’t have the massive range of the HDR. However, the AX-50 makes up for this thanks to its overall mobility and quicker ADS time. Not only does the AX-50 allow you to be more mobile, it also makes target acquisition much quicker.

The majority of players equip the Singuard stock, Tac Laser, and Stippled Grip Tape to reduce the ADS time. After all, being able to quickly snap onto a player’s head and avoid lengthy scope glint can be the difference between life and death. It’s not hard to see why the AX-50 remains such a staple pick.

9. MP7

The MP7 is one of the best SMGs in Warzone thanks to its lightning-fast fire rate and high mobility. Being able to beam enemies without the need to ADS is huge, especially in the early game where squads don’t have their loadouts. While not as statistically strong as the MP5, this pintsize SMG punches well above its weight.

Currently, the most popular meta build is tailored around decreasing the MP7’s recoil and enhancing its damage range. Of course, you’ll mainly want to use one of the above assault rifles when gunning for any ranged targets, but if you run out of ammo, this MP7 build can get the job done.

10. PKM

The PKM is currently climbing its way up the popularity rankings after the Bruen nerf. In fact, we won’t be surprised if more players begin to utilize this LMG in the coming months. While it may be the first LMG you unlock, it still absolutely dominates squads in Warzone. The majority of Modern Warfare’s LMG’s suffer from low fire rates and poor accuracy, but the PKM is a great jack of all trades gun.

It may get outclassed by the MP5 and MP7 in close-quarters engages, but during medium-range firefights, the PKM really shines. This LMG is incredibly accurate and requires very little recoil management, particularly when it’s equipped with the 26.9” Extended Barrel and Snatch Grip. Locking down chokepoints and barraging squads with hard-hitting rounds is what this gun is all about.

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone or even Multiplayer, check out our full list of best loadouts for every gun.