10 classic weapons CoD 2020 should bring back

With Call of Duty 2020's official reveal still nowhere in sight, we cast our minds back over some fan-favorite Treyarch weapons that could make a glorious return in the rumored Black Ops Reboot.

Details surrounding Call of Duty 2020 are trickling out, and it seems like everyone in the community is ready for the reveal other than Activision and Treyarch themselves.

Advertisement

Regardless, the game has been confirmed as a Black Ops reboot of sorts, so what better time to cast out minds back and select 10 fan favorite weapons that we'd love to see make a return in the 2020 installment of the franchise.

It should also be said that CoD 2020 is rumored to be a Cold War-era title. We're dispensing with some historical accuracy and we'll be explaining our reasoning as we go. In no particular order, let's get into it.

Advertisement

M8A1 — Black Ops II

A game full of strong weapons, the M8A1 was one of Black Ops II's strongest. While it didn't have the pure damage output of the AN-94, or the recoil stability of the M27, it was a perfect middle ground.

Read More: CoD Champs 2020 dates accidentally revealed during CDL broadcast

Easy to control, a high damage output, fire rate and good handling — it was one of the best guns in one of the best CoD games ever. Should it return in CoD 2020, expect to see it dominate all mid-range engagements.

MSMC — Black Ops II

Another of the most popular weapons from Black Ops II, the MSMC reigned supreme in the SMG category. A high damage output and modest recoil made this gun especially versatile for a submachine gun.

Advertisement

It was brought back as a DLC weapon in Black Ops III, so there's no reason it can't make another return in Treyarch's next title.

Famas — Black Ops

The Famas has grown to be one of the most notorious assault rifles in the Call of Duty series, featuring in a host of titles — both from Infinity Ward and Treyarch.

We've gone for the original version from Black Ops, which ditched the MW2 burst-fire mechanic in favor of a reliable fully-automatic AR. It's been brought back a few times now, and we'd love to see it once more.

Advertisement

L96A1 — Black Ops

Sniping in the original Black Ops was tougher than nearly every other Call of Duty game. One thing that made it more manageable, though, was the L96A1.

Read More: 10 underrated maps CoD 2020 could bring back

This big brute of a bolt-action rifle could take down any foe, and paved the way for the DSR, SVG and Paladin in later CoD games. It would be a welcome return to CoD 2020 sniping.

Maddox RFB — Black Ops 4

Black Ops 4 was a game dominated by ARs. The Saug 9mm SMG could just about hold its own against some ARs, but nothing could compete with a Maddox if it was fired accurately.

A high fire rate and damage made this BO4's strongest weapon by some margin, ideal for close to medium range engagements. While it did have moderate kick, in the right hands this could shred any enemy. A return in CoD 2020 would be great to see.

Commando — Black Ops

The Commando may have been even more popular than the aforementioned Famas in CoD: Black Ops. However, it has not gained the notoriety because, at the time of writing, the original Black Ops is the only game it has made an appearance in.

Whether that continues into CoD 2020 remains to be seen, but we'd love to see its low recoil and high fire rate back in this year's game.

Browning M1919 — World at War

The first LMG on our list is the uniquely styled and incredibly powerful, Browning M1919, which featured in a host of the older CoD games. A real-life WW2 LMG used by American forces, it failed to make the cut for 2017's WWII, but was prominent in World at War.

Read More: The 10 best Call of Duty killstreaks ever

Its handling and mobility were predictably poor, but it made up for both in terms of its pure damage output and monumental magazine size. As ambivalent as most players are to LMGs, we'd love to see this in a new CoD game.

Man-O-War — Black Ops III

While it lost out to the M8A7 in terms of recoil stability, the Man-O-War packed the biggest punch of any Black Ops III assault rifle. More or less always a three-shot kill, its incredible damage numbers put nearly every other weapon to shame.

Pair this with some solid handling and manageable recoil, and this AR goes down as one of the most underrated of CoD history. It's widely remembered as good, but it was far better than good. A return in CoD 2020 may be just what the Man-O-War needs to earn its rightful place in the game's history books.

Ballista — Black Ops II

While the previously mentioned L96A1 became known for its power, the Ballista became known for its speed and mobility. One of the most popular snipers in Call of Duty's long history, it was a quick-scoper's dream — and an enemy's nightmare.

Players had to aim slightly higher to get their one-hit kills, but the Ballista is still remembered as a top-tier sniper rifle. Hopefully, a return is on the cards.

Argus — Black Ops III

This shotgun will undoubtedly divide opinion. It's a bit of a guilty pleasure for many, with its slug rounds providing pretty insane range for a shotgun. We'd love to see a similar weapon return in CoD 2020, but we can completely understand players who don't. We'll leave this one up to Treyarch, shall we?

Which weapons did we miss? Tweet us @DexertoIntel to let us know your favorite weapons that should come back for CoD 2020!