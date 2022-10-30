OpTic Texas nearly dropped Dashy from CDL roster because of “attitude” issues

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

OpTic Texas head coach and general manager Raymond ‘Rambo’ Lussier has revealed that CoD superstar Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell was nearly dropped from the Call of Duty League team as a result of “attitude” issues.

The end of the competitive Call of Duty season generally brings with it a hectic and often confusing rostermania, with the 2022 off-season no exception.

While the CDL’s twelve organizations now have their rosters set for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 season, many fans have their eyes on fan-favorite org OpTic Texas, which experienced an especially turbulent off-season.

We recently received confirmation that the MW2 year will be Call of Duty legend Scump’s last outing as a pro, but prior to that, there was confusion over who would actually represent the Greenwall alongside Scump and Shotzzy.

Initial indications that Dashy and iLLeY had been dropped were rowed back on and the same roster that ended Vanguard ultimately cemented for MW2.

Dashy was nearly dropped from OpTic Texas due to “attitude”

In a recent episode of OpTic Gaming’s ‘The Process’, coach and GM Rambo revealed why the immensely talented Dashy was nearly dropped.

Discussing the disappointing end to the Vanguard season – being eliminated from Champs in Losers Round 3 by Seattle Surge – Rambo explained that issues with “attitude” pushed the Greenwall to nearly drop Dashy.

“Inder [iLLeY] had his thumb issues last year, there were a lot of internal issues with Brandon,” he explained. “And how things were handled last year in terms of like attitude.

“Just generally how things happened around the game. I would say more so out of game than in-game but there was also small things that led to a lot of discussions happening which then led to the two players wanting to separate themselves.”

Timestamp: 29:42

The result of the discussions were initial moves to replace both iLLeY and Dashy, but the decision was quickly reversed because of Scump’s intervention.

Referring to Vanguard, the King said: “We didn’t really give ourselves a fair chance. Run it back one more year and see what we can do.”

There’s certainly a lot riding on the Modern Warfare 2 season for OpTic, with the storied team unable to replicate the success of years gone by.

With iLLeY, Shotzzy, Scump, and Dashy sticking around though, there’s more than enough talent to bring some trophies back and send one of the best players in CoD history out in style.