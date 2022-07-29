Censor claims CoD tournament is set for Saudi Arabia with a “massive prize pool”

Jessica Filby . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

Censor has stated that there could be a huge tournament in Saudi Arabia soon and the prize pool will be “massive” – but the event is apparently dependent on approval from Activision.

Call of Duty pro player Censor said on his July 28 stream that a CoD tournament is planned for Saudi Arabia. He explained that this new tournament is essentially an all-expenses-paid experience, where top players will compete and potentially win a large sum of money.

Censor claims that the prize pool is working itself up to be “just as big as Challenger Champs” which came in at a whopping $1,000,000.

“If Activision approves of it there will be a tournament that we will be attending in Saudi Arabia with all the best teams in the game” Censor explained. “It would be an excellent way of closing off the Vanguard season.

“Hopefully Activision approves of it because there’s no reason they shouldn’t” he continued.

This announcement has brought speculation among fans regarding the likelihood of Activision accepting, especially following the controversy regarding these large prize pools and the moral standing of Saudi Arabia. Such controversy regards the merger between FACEIT/ESL, purchased by the Saudi PIF.

However, there is one significant hurdle that could yet stop it from going ahead. Activision needs to approve the tournament. Censor is optimistic that they will, stating, “there’s no reason they shouldn’t” approve.

Nevertheless, with more and more esports events occurring in the Middle East, only time will tell if this tournament will be approved.

If Activision does approve, then the event is expected to take place at the end of August.