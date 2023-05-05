EsportsCall of Duty Esports

CDL Major 5 qualifiers: Results, schedule, standings & more

Call of Duty League
Graphic for CDL Major VCall of Duty League

Call of Duty League Major 5 is here, as the 12 teams have to finish off their qualifier matches to determine their seeding for the final LAN Major before the CDL Championship.

In Major 4, the LA Thieves found their 2022 form, taking down OpTic in the grand final. Texas disappointedly dropped a second straight Major final but locked up a CDL Champs place, along with Atlanta and the LA Thieves.

Only eight teams qualify for the CDL postseason. As it stands, Vegas is on the outside looking in, sitting at ninth with 130 points. Boston is in the midst of a tough run of form but still has 160 points in seventh place.

And Minnesota rests in eighth, boasting 150 points. Teams earn 10 points per Qualifer win, setting the stage for a compelling group of matches.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Contents

CDL Major 5 qualifier stream

Despite negotiations with the Call of Duty League to make league matches exclusive on YouTube, Major 5 will remain on Twitch as well as streaming to YouTube with no exclusivity, much to fans’ delight. According to Dexerto sources, while talks have cooled on the YouTube exclusivity front, they’re not completely over.

CDL Major 5 qualifier standings

RankTeamRecord
1OpTic Texas0-0
2LA Thieves0-0
3Seattle Surge0-0
4New York Subliners 0-0
5Las Vegas Legion0-0
6Atlanta FaZe1-0
7Minnesota Røkkr0-0
8Boston Breach0-0
9Toronto Ultra0-0
10London Royal Ravens0-0
11LA Guerrillas0-0
12Florida Mutineers0-0

CDL Major 5 qualifier schedule

Week 1

DateMatchPDTEDTBST
Friday, May 5LA Guerrillas 0-3 Atlanta FaZe12 PM3 PM8 PM
Friday, May 5 Vegas Legion 1-1 OpTic Texas1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Friday, May 5Toronto Ultra vs Seattle Surge 3 PM6 PM11 PM
Saturday, May 6 London Royal Ravens vs Minnesota Røkkr12 PM3 PM8 PM
Saturday, May 6New York Subliners vs Vegas Legion1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Saturday, May 6 Boston Breach vs Minnesota Røkkr3 PM6 PM11 PM
Saturday, May 6LA Thieves vs Toronto Ultra 4.30 PM7.30 PM12.30 AM
Sunday, May 7LA Guerillas vs Florida Mutineers 12 PM3 PM8 PM
Sunday, May 7OpTic Texas vs Atlanta FaZe 1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Sunday, May 7New York Subliners vs LA Thieves 3 PM6 PM11 PM

CDL Major 5 qualifier teams

No CDL teams made a roster move before the Major 5 qualifiers.

TeamPlayersSubstitute(s)
Atlanta FaZeSlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, CelliumClassic
Boston BreachBeans, Kremp, Vivid, OwakeningZed
Florida MutineersBrack, Vikul, FeLo, CapsidalHavok
London Royal RavensSkrapz, Asim, Nastie, UliKev
LA GuerrillasArcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, ExceedSpart
LA ThievesKenny, Octane, Envoy, DrazahSHANEE
Minnesota RøkkrBance, Cammy, Fame, AfroReeaL
New York SublinersHyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, SkyzWarDy
OpTic TexasHuke, Shotzzy, Dashy, GhostyiLLeY, Scump
Seattle SurgePred, Sib, Accuracy, MackGwinn
Toronto UltraHicksy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanXJoee
Vegas LegionClayster, Temp, 2ReaL, TJHalyTheory

Make sure to tune into the qualifier matches to see which teams come out on top starting from Friday, May 5!