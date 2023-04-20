CDL Major 4: Schedule, how to watch, bracket
CDL Major 3 began on March 9, and is hosted by OpTic Texas.
Call of Duty League Major 4 is set to deliver a unique experience for fans and players alike. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event.
The New York Subliners were originally scheduled to host Major IV in Brooklyn for a second consecutive year. Unforeseen circumstances forced the CDL to call a last-second audible and find a new venue. The league ultimately decided on Columbus without a live audience.
We won’t see the same electric crowd seen for Major 3, but there is still plenty to look forward to. OpTic Texas went flawless in Major 4 Qualifiers, while the Los Angeles Guerillas and Florida Mutineers became the first two teams in CDL history to go winless in a Qualifying split.
The race for Champs Qualification is also heating up as Boston, Minnesota, and Las Vegas battle it out for the final two berths.
With everything still to play for, let’s jump right into the important Major 4 information.
Contents
CDL Major 4 stream
Despite negotiations occurring with the Call of Duty League to make league matches exclusive on YouTube, Major 4 has remained on Twitch as well as streaming to YouTube with no exclusivity.
As has been the case this season, the matches have all been streamed on the Call of Duty Twitch channel, embedded above, as well as on YouTube, which started during Major 4 Qualifiers.
CDL Major 4 bracket
Entering day one of Major 4, here is what the initial bracket looks like.
Teams that lose a set from the Winner’s bracket will get a chance to fight for their tournament lives in the Elimination bracket. Meanwhile, teams starting in the Elimination bracket only get one chance at greatness before they’re knocked out of contention.
CDL Major 4 Schedule
Day 1
|DATE
|MATCH
|PDT
|EDT
|BST
|Thursday, April 20
|Minnesota Røkkr 1-3 LA Thieves
|10.30 AM
|1.30 PM
|6.30 PM
|Thursday, April 20
|Las Vegas Legion vs New York Subliners
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Thursday, April 20
|Boston Breach vs OpTic Texas
|1.30 PM
|4.30 PM
|9.30 PM
|Thursday, April 20
|Atlanta FaZe vs Seattle Surge
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
CDL Major 4 teams
With some roster changes and releases occurring during Major 4 Qualifiers, here’s how the teams look heading into the latter stages of the season, though it’s worth noting that there is no roster cut-off for when teams can make changes.
|TEAM
|PLAYERS
|SUBSTITUTE(S)
|Atlanta FaZe
|SlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, Cellium
|Classic
|Boston Breach
|Beans, Nero, Vivid, Owakening
|Zed
|Florida Mutineers
|Brack, Vikul, FeLo, Capsidal
|Havok
|London Royal Ravens
|Skrapz, Asim, Nastie, Uli
|Kev
|LA Guerrillas
|Arcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, Exceed
|Spart
|LA Thieves
|Kenny, Octane, Envoy, Drazah
|SHANEE
|Minnesota Røkkr
|Bance, Cammy, Fame, Afro
|ReeaL, Fame
|New York Subliners
|HyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, Skyz
|WarDy
|OpTic Texas
|Huke, Shotzzy, Dashy, Ghosty
|iLLeY, Scump
|Seattle Surge
|Pred, Sib, Accuracy, Mack
|Gwinn
|Toronto Ultra
|Hicksy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanX
|Joee
|Vegas Legion
|Clayster, Temp, 2ReaL, TJHaly
|Theory