CDL Major 4: Schedule, how to watch, bracket

Call of Duty League
The Call of Duty League logo.Activision

Call of Duty League Major 4 is set to deliver a unique experience for fans and players alike. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

The New York Subliners were originally scheduled to host Major IV in Brooklyn for a second consecutive year. Unforeseen circumstances forced the CDL to call a last-second audible and find a new venue. The league ultimately decided on Columbus without a live audience.

We won’t see the same electric crowd seen for Major 3, but there is still plenty to look forward to. OpTic Texas went flawless in Major 4 Qualifiers, while the Los Angeles Guerillas and Florida Mutineers became the first two teams in CDL history to go winless in a Qualifying split.

The race for Champs Qualification is also heating up as Boston, Minnesota, and Las Vegas battle it out for the final two berths.

With everything still to play for, let’s jump right into the important Major 4 information.

Contents

CDL Major 4 stream

Despite negotiations occurring with the Call of Duty League to make league matches exclusive on YouTube, Major 4 has remained on Twitch as well as streaming to YouTube with no exclusivity.

As has been the case this season, the matches have all been streamed on the Call of Duty Twitch channel, embedded above, as well as on YouTube, which started during Major 4 Qualifiers.

CDL Major 4 bracket

Entering day one of Major 4, here is what the initial bracket looks like.

Call of Duty League Major 4 bracketCall of Duty League

Teams that lose a set from the Winner’s bracket will get a chance to fight for their tournament lives in the Elimination bracket. Meanwhile, teams starting in the Elimination bracket only get one chance at greatness before they’re knocked out of contention.

CDL Major 4 Schedule

Day 1

DATEMATCHPDTEDTBST
Thursday, April 20Minnesota Røkkr 1-3 LA Thieves 10.30 AM1.30 PM6.30 PM
Thursday, April 20Las Vegas Legion vs New York Subliners12 PM3 PM 8 PM
Thursday, April 20Boston Breach vs OpTic Texas1.30 PM4.30 PM9.30 PM
Thursday, April 20Atlanta FaZe vs Seattle Surge 3 PM6 PM11 PM

CDL Major 4 teams

With some roster changes and releases occurring during Major 4 Qualifiers, here’s how the teams look heading into the latter stages of the season, though it’s worth noting that there is no roster cut-off for when teams can make changes.

TEAMPLAYERSSUBSTITUTE(S)
Atlanta FaZeSlasheR, aBeZy, Simp, CelliumClassic
Boston BreachBeans, Nero, Vivid, OwakeningZed
Florida MutineersBrack, Vikul, FeLo, CapsidalHavok
London Royal RavensSkrapz, Asim, Nastie, UliKev
LA GuerrillasArcitys, Assault, JoeDeceives, ExceedSpart
LA ThievesKenny, Octane, Envoy, DrazahSHANEE
Minnesota RøkkrBance, Cammy, Fame, AfroReeaL, Fame
New York SublinersHyDra, KiSMET, Priestahh, SkyzWarDy
OpTic TexasHuke, Shotzzy, Dashy, GhostyiLLeY, Scump
Seattle SurgePred, Sib, Accuracy, MackGwinn
Toronto UltraHicksy, Insight, Scrappy, CleanXJoee
Vegas LegionClayster, Temp, 2ReaL, TJHalyTheory