Virtual Bundesliga scores ESL partnership to enhance FIFA esports - Dexerto

German Football League, the professional body for football in the nation, has established a partnership with ESL.

The deal will see ESL work to enhance the Virtual Bundesliga, the esports equivalent of the top flight of football in Germany.

The competition was launched in 2012 and has drafted in ESL to “further expand and professionalize” the production.

The tournament organizer will assume control over the entire media production for the Virtual Bundesliga and its spin-off competitions. They will create a virtual studio for “featured matches,” which will see clubs from both the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 battle it out.

Additionally, ESL will provide social media support for the VBL Club Championship — the final leg of the simulated sports league — which starts on November 10.

Read More: Italian football giants AC Milan enter esports with QLASH partnership

The German Football League has also awarded “extensive media rights” to ESL for the esports competition and welcomes the idea of licensing the rights to distribution partners.

All 26 VBL Club Championship teams have received the rights to stream and report their games on their own social media channels, as part of the agreement.

“EFootball has been an integral part of the esports community and the ESL for many years,” said Ralf Reichert, the co-CEO of ESL. “Together with the DFL, Germany’s most important sports league, we want to develop the VBL into a renowned sports league take it to the next level. We can transfer the emotions and values ​​of football authentically into the digital world and make the Virtual Bundesliga accessible to everyone – whether as a fan or athlete.”

Noch 1⃣ Woche bis zum ersten Spieltag der #VBLCC 🔜 Auf welche Auftaktpartie freut ihr euch am meisten? 👀 pic.twitter.com/C2ajeq62ac — Virtual Bundesliga (@vbl_official) November 3, 2020

The Virtual Bundesliga is a collaborative effort between the German Football League and EA, the publisher of FIFA.

EA also work with the likes of the English Premier League, the Danish Superliga, the French Ligue 1, the Spanish La Liga, and the American MLS to host esports-equivalent competitions.