Virtual Bundesliga scores ESL partnership to enhance FIFA esports - Dexerto

Virtual Bundesliga scores ESL partnership to enhance FIFA esports

Published: 6/Nov/2020 13:47 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 13:51

by Adam Fitch
Virtual Bundesliga ESL Partnership
VBL/ESL

German Football League, the professional body for football in the nation, has established a partnership with ESL.

The deal will see ESL work to enhance the Virtual Bundesliga, the esports equivalent of the top flight of football in Germany.

The competition was launched in 2012 and has drafted in ESL to “further expand and professionalize” the production.

The tournament organizer will assume control over the entire media production for the Virtual Bundesliga and its spin-off competitions. They will create a virtual studio for “featured matches,” which will see clubs from both the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 battle it out.

ESL Virtual Bundesliga Partnership
VBL
The VBL Club Championship returns on November 10.

Additionally, ESL will provide social media support for the VBL Club Championship — the final leg of the simulated sports league — which starts on November 10.

The German Football League has also awarded “extensive media rights” to ESL for the esports competition and welcomes the idea of licensing the rights to distribution partners.

All 26 VBL Club Championship teams have received the rights to stream and report their games on their own social media channels, as part of the agreement.

“EFootball has been an integral part of the esports community and the ESL for many years,” said Ralf Reichert, the co-CEO of ESL. “Together with the DFL, Germany’s most important sports league, we want to develop the VBL into a renowned sports league take it to the next level. We can transfer the emotions and values ​​of football authentically into the digital world and make the Virtual Bundesliga accessible to everyone – whether as a fan or athlete.”

The Virtual Bundesliga is a collaborative effort between the German Football League and EA, the publisher of FIFA.

EA also work with the likes of the English Premier League, the Danish Superliga, the French Ligue 1, the Spanish La Liga, and the American MLS to host esports-equivalent competitions.

Beckham-backed Guild tap Thorin to build new CSGO roster

Published: 6/Nov/2020 9:49 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 11:28

by Adam Fitch
Thorin Guild Esports CSGO Consultancy
ESL/Guild

David Beckham-backed organization Guild Esports have appointed Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields to build their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

The British brand announced their intentions to compete in Counter-Strike as one of their first four titles when they launched.

Thorin is best known as an analyst and content creator, predominantly in Valve’s long-spanning FPS franchise.

Guild Esports will lean on Thorin to construct a roster, which he stated will be “a better team than Cloud9’s.”

Guild Esports' roster of players
Guild Esports
Guild Esports started out with teams in FIFA and Rocket League.

As well as creating YouTube content and working as broadcast talent at events, Thorin serves as the creative director for Flashpoint — a team-owned league that’s funded by Cloud9, c0ntact Gaming, Dignitas, Team Envy, Gen.G, MAD Lions, MIBR, and FunPlus Phoenix.

“Guild Esports made a splash with their initial announcement and I’m pleased to announce that as they look to enter the Counter-Strike space, where I have been deeply embedded for decades, I have agreed to a consulting partnership with them,” said Thorin.

“I will help them develop their model for building the team and advise on players and staff I think appropriate to aid them in establishing themselves as a significant force in this part of the industry and move towards accomplishing their ambitious goals.”

Guild Esports currently compete in started out competing in Fortnite and Rocket League, though they announced the signing of a VALORANT roster in October 2020.

Dexerto spoke with the organization’s executive chairman Carleton Curtis in October 2020, touching on topics such as Beckham’s involvement, the reception they received when entering the industry, and their future plans.

“Esports is no longer a space where it’s appropriate for either the players themselves to make all of the decisions surrounding who they play with or the business leaders who pay them,” Thorin added.

“As we move into a phase more closely resembling a traditional sports structure with proper coaching staff it is only logical that General Managers in the space build teams to their vision with the help and expertise of those who know the scene and the players they will select from.”