TSM announce GMC as new flagship sponsor

Bill Cooney . 17 minutes ago

TSM has announced a “major” new partnership with GMC, marking the first time the automotive giant has partnered with an esports org.

The North American org announced the partnership in a press release on July 15, calling it an “org-level” partnership between the two brands.

Going forward, the GMC logo will feature prominently on TSM’s jerseys across all esports the org competes in: League of Legends, Valorant, DOTA 2, Apex Legends, and more.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games TSM are one of the most recognizable brands in all of esports.

In addition to GMC being front and center on jerseys, the partnership will also include, “unique content creation, in-person and digital events and activations, custom branded merch, social content and more,” according to the release.

“This partnership will redefine the category with new and innovative activations that go beyond what our industry has seen before,” Ned Watkins, Senior Vice President of Sales for TSM said. “We can’t wait to show the world what’s in store!”

The release doesn’t mention how long the sponsorship deal will last for, but since GMC’s logo will be prominently featured on TSM’s kits, we can assume it will be for at least a year, or more.

TSM TSM teams from all games will have a new look going forward soon.

“At GMC, we are thrilled to kick off this partnership with TSM,” Molly Peck, VP of GMC marketing said. “The esports arena is not only bold, but fast-growing, and through our partnership with TSM, we have the opportunity to engage even further to help elevate the esports experience.”

It’s currently unknown when TSM will unveil their new kits and the rest of the content from the partnership, so fans should keep an eye out for the new jerseys, whenever they do end up arriving.