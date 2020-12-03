 Travis Scott's huge Fortnite payout said to top Nike, McDonald’s collabs - Dexerto
Logo
Business

Travis Scott’s huge Fortnite payout said to top Nike, McDonald’s collabs

Published: 3/Dec/2020 2:27

by Theo Salaun
Epic Games

Share

Travis Scott, rapper and cultural icon, has continually upped the ante for creatives worldwide with his collaborations. According to recent reports, his Epic Games collab on a Fortnite concert is among La Flame’s most profitable ever.

Known personally as Jacques Berman Webster II, professionally as Travis Scott, and during concerts, simply as La Flame, the illustrious rapper has set a stratospheric bar for media collaborations. With his “Cactus Jack” Nike sneakers running wallets dry and his McDonald’s burgers emptying stock, fans might be surprised to find out how closely they were rivaled by his Fortnite profits.

Those profits included merchandise sales, no surprise considering Scott’s successful clothing and pop culture endeavors. Although it was just a nine-minute virtual concert, reports indicate that the 28-year-old rapper earned more from the collab than he did from any of his individual Astroworld tour dates.

According to sources of Forbes’ Abram Brown, Scott “grossed roughly $20 million” from the collaboration with Epic Games (including merchandise sales). Considering the deal’s length, it reportedly out-paces everything from his tours to his Nike and McDonald’s partnerships.

Scott’s 2019 “Astroworld — Wish You Were Here” tour included 57 nights across North America and Europe. Playing his Grammy-nominated album and reaching the peak of his popularity, Scott earned $53.6 million for the entire tour. 

As Forbes similarly reports, the Nike collaboration earns Scott $10 million annually. Even further, the McDonald’s collaboration is expected to have netted him $5 million for the endorsement and around $15 million for merchandise sales.

All in all, that means that Scott’s nine-minute concert and short-term sales from the Fortnite event with Epic Games were more profitable than any individual night of his biggest tour ever while out-performing his Nike collab on a per-year basis. Similarly, without exact numbers confirmed, it appears that the Fortnite deal closely rivals and possibly tops the McDonald’s one. 

travis scott fortnite merchandise
Travis Scott
Scott’s Fortnite merch was extensive…to say the least.

More than a testament to Scott’s own brand, the success of this collaboration proves the cultural relevance of the gaming industry as a whole. The concert earned Fortnite 27.7 million unique viewers, with 12.3 million players participating concurrently in the game.

If Scott was able to profit so massively and Epic Games also earned big, then this news simply puts a dollar figure to the continued emergence of gaming in the mainstream.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.