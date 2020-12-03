Travis Scott's huge Fortnite payout said to top Nike, McDonald’s collabs - Dexerto

Travis Scott, rapper and cultural icon, has continually upped the ante for creatives worldwide with his collaborations. According to recent reports, his Epic Games collab on a Fortnite concert is among La Flame’s most profitable ever.

Known personally as Jacques Berman Webster II, professionally as Travis Scott, and during concerts, simply as La Flame, the illustrious rapper has set a stratospheric bar for media collaborations. With his “Cactus Jack” Nike sneakers running wallets dry and his McDonald’s burgers emptying stock, fans might be surprised to find out how closely they were rivaled by his Fortnite profits.

Those profits included merchandise sales, no surprise considering Scott’s successful clothing and pop culture endeavors. Although it was just a nine-minute virtual concert, reports indicate that the 28-year-old rapper earned more from the collab than he did from any of his individual Astroworld tour dates.

According to sources of Forbes’ Abram Brown, Scott “grossed roughly $20 million” from the collaboration with Epic Games (including merchandise sales). Considering the deal’s length, it reportedly out-paces everything from his tours to his Nike and McDonald’s partnerships.

Scott’s 2019 “Astroworld — Wish You Were Here” tour included 57 nights across North America and Europe. Playing his Grammy-nominated album and reaching the peak of his popularity, Scott earned $53.6 million for the entire tour.

Read more: Fortnite devs respond to infinite loading screen bug in Season 5

As Forbes similarly reports, the Nike collaboration earns Scott $10 million annually. Even further, the McDonald’s collaboration is expected to have netted him $5 million for the endorsement and around $15 million for merchandise sales.

All in all, that means that Scott’s nine-minute concert and short-term sales from the Fortnite event with Epic Games were more profitable than any individual night of his biggest tour ever while out-performing his Nike collab on a per-year basis. Similarly, without exact numbers confirmed, it appears that the Fortnite deal closely rivals and possibly tops the McDonald’s one.

More than a testament to Scott’s own brand, the success of this collaboration proves the cultural relevance of the gaming industry as a whole. The concert earned Fortnite 27.7 million unique viewers, with 12.3 million players participating concurrently in the game.

Read more: How to get more Gold Bars currency in Fortnite Season 5

If Scott was able to profit so massively and Epic Games also earned big, then this news simply puts a dollar figure to the continued emergence of gaming in the mainstream.