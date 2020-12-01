TikTokers Josh Richards & Griffin Johnson become Royal Ravens co-owners - Dexerto

TikTok superstars and original members of the Sway House, Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson, have become investors in ReKTGlobal, the parent company of the Call of Duty League’s London Royal Ravens franchise and Rogue.

The news was announced on December 1 as two of the biggest names on TikTok have officially become co-owners of the London Royal Ravens and Rogue of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC).

“Griffin and Josh have uniquely captured the attention of Generation Z and beyond, and their influence is undeniable. They are both incredible additions to the ReKTGlobal ownership team,” said Dave Bialek, CEO of ReKTGlobal. “They have strong business instincts, a unique talent for developing viral content, and an understanding of how to connect with younger audiences and casual gamers.”

Combined, Richards (23.4M) and Johnson (9.8M) boast over 33 million followers on TikTok as well as similarly huge numbers on most main social media platforms. ReKTGlobal envisions their massive online presence will play a key role as the pair will develop new content, merchandise collaborations, and promotions with the Royal Ravens and Rogue.

“They are natural-born hustlers and have leveraged their TikTok fame to step into acting and music, becoming entrepreneurs and investors in the process,” Bialek added. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the ReKTGlobal family as we continue to bridge the gap between the world of esports, entertainment and pop culture.”

Griffin Johnson shared similar sentiments as the news of their investment became public, having roots as an avid gamer and Call of Duty fan.

“The fact that I can now say I own a part of London Royal Ravens and Team Rogue is unbelievably surreal,” he said. “I am thankful to Dave and Amish for allowing me into the ReKTGlobal family with open arms. Can’t wait to get to work and help bridge the gap between traditional social media and esports.”

As for Josh Richards, this isn’t the first time he’s been involved with ReKTGlobal; in May 2020, his creator management company, TalentX Entertainment, embarked on a joint venture with ReKTGlobal called TalentX Gaming, a talent management company with a focus on gaming and esports athletes and content creators.

“Coming on as an investor to ReKTGlobal was genuinely a no-brainer,” he commented. “After a few meetings with the C-suite at ReKTGlobal, I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of.”

The TikTok megastars are the latest in a long list of celebrity figures who have joined ReKTGlobal as investors, including legendary DJ Steve Aoki, Grammy-winning rock band Imagine Dragons, international producer Nicky Romero, NBA defensive star Rudy Gobert, NFL player Landon Collins, and, most recently, star YouTuber Vikkstar.