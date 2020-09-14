TikTok takeover: Oracle reportedly beats Microsoft in US bidding war

TikTok owners ByteDance have reportedly chosen Oracle Corporation as its preferred US suitor over Microsoft and their possible TikTok takeover, according to a source involved in the sale of the viral video-sharing app.

The report, revealed by the Wall Street Journal late on Sunday, came soon after confirmation from assumed frontrunners Microsoft that their monster $30 billion TikTok bid had been turned down.

Advertisement

Microsoft confirmed in their Sunday statement that TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance, had “let [them] know… they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.” The TikTok owners have not yet publicly commented.

Oracle is now expected to be announced as TikTok’s “trusted tech partner,” though the 2020 deal will not be an outright sale, Georgia Wells and Aaron Tilley reported. Oracle will instead run TikTok’s US operations with its own cloud technologies.

Advertisement

The Trump administration has been threatening to ban TikTok by the middle of September if the application’s US business was not sold. This blanket order was allegedly due to Chinese ownership of the viral social media platform.

The US has been the main focus of the massive tech sale, but the acquisition will also apply to all ongoing TikTok operations in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

TikTok currently boasts over 100 million users in the US, including rising internet celebrities like Addison Rae, the D’Amelio sisters Charli and Dixie, and plenty more.

Advertisement

ByteDance tipping Oracle as its US successor may come as a shock to some, as many had Microsoft and Walmart’s combined $30 billion takeover plans as a frontrunner in the ongoing social media bidding war. Microsoft also believed they were in pole-position, right up to Sep. 13.

“We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests,” Microsoft said in Sunday's statement.

“To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, safety, and combating disinformation.”