Team Heretics separates esports and content with rebrand - Dexerto

Popular Spanish organization Team Heretics have unveiled a new logo and a clear division between their esports and content efforts.

Hoping to transcend the “niche of competition,” Team Heretics places importance on other aspects of gaming like content creation. This is demonstrated by their 1.4m subscribers on YouTube and large roster of creators.

The new logo retains some elements of the old version, ensuring some familiarity. It takes the hooded figure from the original design and incorporates it into a shield, honoring the past of the organization while welcoming a new era.

Interestingly, the new logo bears a resemblance to that of the Los Angeles Guerillas — one of the 12 franchises in the Call of Duty League.

The decision to split the two departments is uncommon in esports. The standard procedure, like what Team Heretics has done until now, is housing both their competitive endeavors and their entertainers under one identity.

Team Heretics had been successful in using that approach up to this point. The popular Spanish org counts adidas, KFC and G FUEL as partners, among many others. They have almost 800,000 followers on Twitter alone, too, with a hugely dedicated fanbase, particularly in their home country.

Team Heretics houses competitors in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, and Rainbow Six Siege, as well as having content creators housed in mansions.

On October 21, the organization released a video showing off their new content creation mansion in Argentina and achieved over 500,000 views in just 24 hours.

There’s always a risk when changing your company’s identity, especially when you have spent years building brand recognition with fans. The jury is out on whether Team Heretics’ passionate legion of fans will accept the new look and approach to esports and entertainment.