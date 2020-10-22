 Team Heretics separates esports and content with rebrand - Dexerto
Logo
Business

Team Heretics separates esports and content with rebrand

Published: 22/Oct/2020 19:03 Updated: 22/Oct/2020 17:09

by Adam Fitch
Team Heretics New Logo
Team Heretics

Share

Team Heretics

Popular Spanish organization Team Heretics have unveiled a new logo and a clear division between their esports and content efforts.

Hoping to transcend the “niche of competition,” Team Heretics places importance on other aspects of gaming like content creation. This is demonstrated by their 1.4m subscribers on YouTube and large roster of creators.

The new logo retains some elements of the old version, ensuring some familiarity. It takes the hooded figure from the original design and incorporates it into a shield, honoring the past of the organization while welcoming a new era.

Interestingly, the new logo bears a resemblance to that of the Los Angeles Guerillas — one of the 12 franchises in the Call of Duty League.

Team Heretics 2021 Jersey
Team Heretics
Team Heretics have a new jersey for the 2021 season.

The decision to split the two departments is uncommon in esports. The standard procedure, like what Team Heretics has done until now, is housing both their competitive endeavors and their entertainers under one identity.

Team Heretics had been successful in using that approach up to this point. The popular Spanish org counts adidas, KFC and G FUEL as partners, among many others. They have almost 800,000 followers on Twitter alone, too, with a hugely dedicated fanbase, particularly in their home country.

Team Heretics Old Logo
Team Heretics
Team Heretics leave their old, well-known logo behind.

Team Heretics houses competitors in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Fortnite, and Rainbow Six Siege, as well as having content creators housed in mansions.

On October 21, the organization released a video showing off their new content creation mansion in Argentina and achieved over 500,000 views in just 24 hours.

There’s always a risk when changing your company’s identity, especially when you have spent years building brand recognition with fans. The jury is out on whether Team Heretics’ passionate legion of fans will accept the new look and approach to esports and entertainment.

Business

Astralis to use Garmin’s esports smartwatch to improve their performance

Published: 22/Oct/2020 13:32

by Adam Fitch
Astralis Garmin Partnership
Astralis

Share

Astralis are the first organization to partner with Garmin after the tech brand announced their new esports performance smartwatch.

Earlier on October 22, the technology company unveiled the Instinct Esports Edition smartwatch that looks to offer information on sleep, energy, and stress levels.

The partnership is described as “strategic” and “commercial” and will see Astralis’ players use the watch in training and performance sessions. They will promote the new watch to their audience, which spans across Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and FIFA.

The long-term deal will be “fully unfolded over the coming months and years,” though the exact promotional terms have not been released. Astralis’ CS team have won multiple majors and are well-known internationally, though especially in their home market of Denmark, so Garmin will look to utilise that star power to sell their esports-geared product.

Garmin Esports Instinct Smartwatch
Garmin
Garmin announced their first esports smartwatch on October 22.

The Instinct Esports Edition smartwatch not only tracks health and performance metrics, but allows players to broadcast their heart rate and stress level while gaming on stream. This technology is called “STR3AMUP!” and seems to be the only feature that is included with gaming specifically in mind.

This is the second instance of Garmin turning to esports and gaming to sell their products, following a partnership with Polish organization x-kom AGO being announced earlier this year in February.

“We have been looking into the gaming and esports market for a while, as we see a great potential to integrate the use of wearable performance tech in the strive to optimise performance and health for gamers and esports athletes,” said Garmin’s managing director in the Nordics, David Ekander.

“Athletes all over the world use Garmin products to track and improve their performance. With the launch of our newest innovation Instinct Esports Edition, esports athletes can use the new feature to track and examine how their body responds to intense competition.”