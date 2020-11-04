Natus Vincere allows fans to vote on future moves with crypto deal - Dexerto

Ukraine-based organization Natus Vincere will launch their own fan token on blockchain rewards platform Socios.com.

The tokens will allow fans to be included in decisions made by the org and receive rewards based on engagement. There will also be a points-based leaderboard that ranks how fans have interacted.

This partnership comes at a time in which the team are looking to expand into new titles.

Natus Vincere have a wide-ranging fan base due to the range of games they compete in, including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, PUBG, Apex Legends, Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, and Rainbow Six Siege.

There will be a maximum supply of 5m NAVI fan tokens, though only a limited number will be made available at a price of $1 when they go on sale in the coming months. Tokens will still be available but priced based on demand once the initial offering has closed.

Natus Vincere is the third esports organization to join Socios.com, joining Spanish brand Team Heretics and European team OG.

“It is people that are one and only means of recognition of an esports club,” said Natus Vincere CEO Yevhen “HarisPilton” Zolotarov. “NAVI reached a mark of almost eleven years of support and love from its fans, equally sharing the bitterness of defeat and the everlasting joy of victories. What we are launching today is the next eventual step in switching to a new dynamic of interacting with our devoted audience.

“Socios.com creates an opportunity to become an actual and viable part of NAVI, as $NAVI tokens are the real way to influence our decisions. In fact, it is a way of making all the crucial decisions together. We truly hope that our #NAVINATION members will enjoy the opportunity to make a real difference with NAVI during the next few years.”