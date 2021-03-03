Motorsport Games acquires Studio397 to build on racing esports - Dexerto

Motorsport Games announced the acquisition of Studio397, the company behind the rFactor 2 simulation platform, to build on their presence in the racing esports landscape.

A leader in racing game development, publishing, and esports solutions, Motorsport Games announced a binding term sheet on March 3 with the rFactor 2 developers. Studio397 will continue its own work on the racing sim platform, while also providing the “physics and handling models” for Motorsport Games’ future endeavors.

A year after their establishment, Studio397 was put to the test by creating massive esports experiences like the 2017 Formula E Visa Vegas eRace with a $1 million prize pool, and has only built on their momentum from there.

Through the years Motorsport Games and Studio397 have worked together for events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual race and the Formula E Race at Home Challenge, but are now joining forces for the long term.

“We have been working with the team at Studio397 for a long time on both game development and esports,” President of Motorsport Games, Stephen Hood, said. “This is an acquisition that, when completed, makes complete sense for all parties and we are delighted to have them agree to join the Motorsport Games family.”

As virtual racing continues to grow as a market, Motorsports Games are looking forward to being the exclusive users of Studio397’s expansive platform.

“Securing rFactor 2 and the expertise behind it will be a huge advancement for us. We will bring our experience and knowledge to help maximize the potential of the rFactor 2 platform while also having exclusive access to its best-in-class technology for our future projects,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games/

The partnership is already creating buzz with Motorsport Games shareholder and two-time Formula 1 World Drivers’ Champion, Fernando Alonso, who sees a lot of potential in the deal.

“The level of simulation and the feeling of driving offered by rFactor 2 is second to none,” he said. “I am delighted that Studio397 and rFactor 2 will be joining our Motorsport Games family and I am sure that we will enjoy a great deal of success together.”