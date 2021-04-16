Microsoft, Sony reportedly in bidding war to buy Square Enix - Dexerto

Microsoft and Sony are two bidders reportedly vying for a slice of Japanese gaming giant Square Enix. Multiple buyers are interested in buying the publisher, according to an April 16 report by Bloomberg.

The report, citing multiple people familiar with the matter, claims that numerous buyers from Japan and overseas are looking to buy out Square Enix.

These include tech giants Microsoft and Sony, according to additional reporting by ‘Shpeshal Ed’.

Sony has worked extensively with Square Enix in the past, publishing numerous franchises including Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts on PlayStation consoles.

Microsoft is one of the potential buyers

Microsoft, on the other hand, is rapidly expanding its video game division, buying out more than 30 studios in September 2020. Square Enix would be another string in the tech giant’s gaming bow.

Square Enix’s share prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange have gone up by 12% after the news broke just before trading opened on April 16.

It closed at 6,160 JPY ($56.59 USD) on April 15, before rocketing up to as high as 7,050 JPY ($64.77 USD) for the day.

According to Bloomberg’s report, it’s unclear if buyers like Microsoft and Sony are interested in Square Enix as a whole, or just their gaming divisions.

The company also specalizes in manga publishing (Gangan Comics) and CGI animation (Square Enix Image Studio Division).

Square Enix themselves have not publicized their intentions to sell.