G2 Esports plans to launch streetwear and a range of collectable items - Dexerto

Popular European organization G2 Esports have signed three merchandise licensees for streetwear, collectables, and clothing for Amazon.

The three licensing deals came as a result of their partnership with Brandgenuity, which was established in May 2020, in an attempt to boost the org’s merchandise offering.

The organization is looking to produce new gear to “excite fans with a breadth of badge wear and consumer products on a global scale” beyond the typical jerseys and standard apparel pieces.

Difuzed has joined as the team’s lifestyle apparel licensee and will produce periodic streetwear drops — a similar approach to what 100 Thieves have done.

The Koyo Store is another G2 licensee and will produce a range of collectable products. This includes logo and player cards, pins, keychains, and coins; available across Europe, North America, and Australia.

The third and final licensee is Merch Management, who will produce print-on-demand apparel for Merch by Amazon. It’s said that G2 will “leverage Amazon’s Kindle direct publishing platform” by offering notepads, coloring books, journals, and sketchbooks.

This range will be available across North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

Look BOLD. Be BOLD. Dress BOLD. The BOLD collection has dropped! Pre-Order NOW: https://t.co/McwQdnvwKS pic.twitter.com/C7ijJ96Saz — G2 Esports (@G2esports) October 29, 2020

“No other esports organization is currently set up to take advantage of the power of their brands like G2 is right now,” said Carlos Rodrigues, G2 Esports’ founder and CEO. “With the addition of these three licensing partners, G2 will be in prime position to create some amazing collaborations for our fans to enjoy.”

The new products will also be housed on their dedicated European and North American stores alongside the products they’ve already been offering to fans.

G2 Esports are in a great spot recently, coming off of a top-four placing at the League of Legends World Championship in Shanghai and the signing of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive star Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac.