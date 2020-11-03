 G2 Esports plans to launch streetwear and a range of collectable items - Dexerto
Logo
Business

G2 Esports plans to launch streetwear and a range of collectable items

Published: 3/Nov/2020 14:57

by Adam Fitch
G2 Esports Merchandise Licensing Deals
G2 Esports

Share

G2 Esports

Popular European organization G2 Esports have signed three merchandise licensees for streetwear, collectables, and clothing for Amazon.

The three licensing deals came as a result of their partnership with Brandgenuity, which was established in May 2020, in an attempt to boost the org’s merchandise offering.

The organization is looking to produce new gear to “excite fans with a breadth of badge wear and consumer products on a global scale” beyond the typical jerseys and standard apparel pieces.

Difuzed has joined as the team’s lifestyle apparel licensee and will produce periodic streetwear drops — a similar approach to what 100 Thieves have done.

G2 Esports Merchandise Licensing
G2 Esports
G2 Esports’ merch offering will be bigger than ever.

The Koyo Store is another G2 licensee and will produce a range of collectable products. This includes logo and player cards, pins, keychains, and coins; available across Europe, North America, and Australia.

The third and final licensee is Merch Management, who will produce print-on-demand apparel for Merch by Amazon. It’s said that G2 will “leverage Amazon’s Kindle direct publishing platform” by offering notepads, coloring books, journals, and sketchbooks.

This range will be available across North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

“No other esports organization is currently set up to take advantage of the power of their brands like G2 is right now,” said Carlos Rodrigues, G2 Esports’ founder and CEO. “With the addition of these three licensing partners, G2 will be in prime position to create some amazing collaborations for our fans to enjoy.”

The new products will also be housed on their dedicated European and North American stores alongside the products they’ve already been offering to fans.

G2 Esports are in a great spot recently, coming off of a top-four placing at the League of Legends World Championship in Shanghai and the signing of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive star Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac.

Business

EPIC League shifts gears with Haval car sponsorship for Season 2

Published: 3/Nov/2020 11:28

by Adam Fitch
EPIC League Haval Partnership
EPIC League/Haval

Share

Epic Esports Events have named Chinese car brand Haval as the exclusive automotive partner of their EPIC League.

The Dota 2 league kicked off on October 29, with teams in the first division from Europe and the CIS region competing for $500,000.

Haval will sponsor the broadcast of the competition, displaying their logo on-stream to advertise their cars to Dota 2 fans.

The organizations that make up the first division are Alliance, Natus Vincere, Nigma, OG, Team Liquid, Team Secret, Vikin.gg, and Virtus.pro.

EPIC League Season 2 HavalThis is the second esports partnership for Haval.

Haval entered esports in July 2020 when they partnered with Russian organization Virtus.pro, specifically focusing on their Dota 2 team.

EPIC League organizers Epic Esports Events are owned by ESforce Holding, the same company that owns and operates Virtus.pro. Production studio RuHub and news publication Cybersport.ru are also under the same ownership.

“We are delighted to see Haval among our partners at the new Epic Esports Events tournament again,” Sergey Barkhudarian, the commercial director of ESforce Holding. “The brand burst onto the esports scene brightly and already managed to win many esports fans’ hearts in different disciplines. Advanced esports audience is interested in the technological automotive innovations of Haval.

“EPIC League will be the largest and the most interesting tournament to conclude the esports year in Dota 2. We are confident that Haval activations will make it even brighter, more technological and stronger for our audience.”

Automotive brands have been looking to esports to advertise to a young, technology-savvy demographic for years now — though activity has increased dramatically over the last couple of years.

In October 2020, Mazda entered the industry through a deal with HellRaisers. Other car brands in esports include Audi with Astralis Group, Honda with Riot Games’ LCS and Team Liquid, McLaren with DragonX, and Kia with the LEC and Rogue.