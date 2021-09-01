FaZe Clan x OpTic Gaming collaboration: release date, merch, more

FaZe Clan and OpTic Gaming, two of the most widely recognized brands in gaming, are officially launching a merchandise collaboration. This confirms numerous leaks and sets the stage for a collection fans have been eagerly anticipating for months.

It would be hard to argue that any two gaming or esport brands are as well known as OpTic and FaZe in North America. And, after years of the two organizations dominating gaming discourse, they’re officially partnering on merch.

In a press release, FaZe confirmed the formerly leaked collection is a reality and let fans know what items to expect and when to expect them.

While footage of what’s coming is on the way, FaZe have shown off the collection’s hybrid logo in their press release and detailed some of the collection. Additionally, FaZe and OpTic representatives, like Thomas ‘Temperrr’ Oliveira and Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez, spoke about what this partnership means.

FaZe Clan x OpTic Gaming

As you can see, the new collaboration’s logo blends the stylized core components of FaZe and OpTic’s signature brands.

And that blend is emphasized in the org’s statements, with Temperrr not holding back in his praise for OpTic: “To say we owe a lot to Hector and OpTic is an understatement.”

And that feeling is mutual, as H3CZ let it be known how pivotal FaZe has been to OpTic’s path: “The beauty of competition is that it drives innovation, and although OpTic was the first of its kind, OpTic didn’t define itself until the FaZe Snipers came to play.”

FaZe x OpTic: release date, collection

Another preview of the OpTic x FaZe merch collab via @hitchariide on @H3CZ’ story. Clean. pic.twitter.com/voaIl57fqi — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 31, 2021

The collection’s official launch date has been kept secret, but the org explained that it will officially launch “soon” and that fans will be able to make purchases on fazeclan.com.

As for what products will be included, FaZe have specified collaborative items like a jersey, hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, and… a lava lamp.

After years of healthy competition, the two OG brands are coming together and their fans most certainly appear ready for a surprising partnership.