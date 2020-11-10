Betsafe enter esports with three-year GODSENT CSGO sponsorship - Dexerto

Online sports bookmakers Betsafe have made their first move into esports, sponsoring Swedish organization GODSENT.

The sponsorship will last for three years and see Betsafe serve as the exclusive betting partner of the org, as well as the headline sponsor of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

Betsson Group, the company behind the bookmaker, chose to focus on Counter-Strike as they claim it’s the most-watched esports title among bettors in Europe.

The deal will see Betsafe financially support GODSENT, though the exact details have not been disclosed. It will also include “close collaboration and social media activation,” meaning fans of the Swedish team can expect more content surrounding their favorite roster.

As of November 9, GODSENT rank 20th in the world in Counter-Strike according to HLTV.

Betsafe are active in the world of traditional sports, having sponsored the likes of MMA star Conor McGregor, Formula 1 racing team Alfa Romeo, and English football club Manchester City.

“Esports has been gaining a lot of momentum in the past couple of years and the global pandemic has further cemented its place,” commented Kim Ekelund, head of marketing in Sweden for Betsson Group. “With all major sporting competitions being postponed during spring, more attention was directed towards esports, adding to its mainstream appeal.”

Betway are currently the most prominent bookmakers in Counter-Strike, sponsoring legendary team Ninjas in Pyjamas and tournament circuit BLAST Premier. They were a long-term partner of the ESL Pro League until recently, too.

“We are very proud that Betsafe, with its long tradition of investing in extraordinary content and sponsorships, has signed this long-standing commitment with us,” added GODSENT CEO Ludwig Sandgren.

“GODSENT is an extremely ambitious organisation and Betsafe matches that perfectly. They will become an important driver of our CS:GO division and will be a great strategic partner as we grow into a tier-one organisation.”