 Betsafe enter esports with three-year GODSENT CSGO sponsorship - Dexerto
Logo
Business

Betsafe enter esports with three-year GODSENT CSGO sponsorship

Published: 10/Nov/2020 14:00

by Adam Fitch
Betsafe GODSENT CSGO Partnership
Betsafe/GODSENT

Share

Online sports bookmakers Betsafe have made their first move into esports, sponsoring Swedish organization GODSENT.

The sponsorship will last for three years and see Betsafe serve as the exclusive betting partner of the org, as well as the headline sponsor of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

Betsson Group, the company behind the bookmaker, chose to focus on Counter-Strike as they claim it’s the most-watched esports title among bettors in Europe.

The deal will see Betsafe financially support GODSENT, though the exact details have not been disclosed. It will also include “close collaboration and social media activation,” meaning fans of the Swedish team can expect more content surrounding their favorite roster.

GODSENT Betsafe Deal
GODSENT
Betsafe join sponsors PriceRunner, Philips, Samsung, Björn Borg, and Mionix.

As of November 9, GODSENT rank 20th in the world in Counter-Strike according to HLTV.

Betsafe are active in the world of traditional sports, having sponsored the likes of MMA star Conor McGregor, Formula 1 racing team Alfa Romeo, and English football club Manchester City.

“Esports has been gaining a lot of momentum in the past couple of years and the global pandemic has further cemented its place,” commented Kim Ekelund, head of marketing in Sweden for Betsson Group. “With all major sporting competitions being postponed during spring, more attention was directed towards esports, adding to its mainstream appeal.”

Betway are currently the most prominent bookmakers in Counter-Strike, sponsoring legendary team Ninjas in Pyjamas and tournament circuit BLAST Premier. They were a long-term partner of the ESL Pro League until recently, too.

“We are very proud that Betsafe, with its long tradition of investing in extraordinary content and sponsorships, has signed this long-standing commitment with us,” added GODSENT CEO Ludwig Sandgren.

“GODSENT is an extremely ambitious organisation and Betsafe matches that perfectly. They will become an important driver of our CS:GO division and will be a great strategic partner as we grow into a tier-one organisation.”

Business

Team Envy starts new membership program to reward diehard fans

Published: 10/Nov/2020 11:33 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 11:37

by Adam Fitch
Envy Gaming EnvyUS Platform
Envy

Share

dallas empire Dallas Fuel

Envy Gaming have unveiled a membership program that yields unique perks for their more emphatic fans.

The company — which house Team Envy, Overwatch franchise Dallas Fuel, and Call of Duty franchise Dallas Empire — will reward supporters who join the EnvyUS platform.

Perks of the program include exclusive merchandise, team news, giveaways from commercial partners, and opportunities to meet Envy’s players.

The initiative has a free option and a premium tier worth $29 on an annual basis.

Envy Gaming Merchandise
Envy
Envy just released their latest merch line, Home Series Drop 001.

While EnvyUS launched on November 9, it was made that clear that it is “in early development and will expand in the coming months” following feedback from early members.

Fans will earn points and rewards through engaging with club activities through the platform. The premium tier yields access to merchandise discounts and early access to the organization’s upcoming fall line of apparel.

“Our fans are at the center of everything we do,” said Envy’s chief gaming officer Mike ‘Hastro’ Rufail. “The fans are why we go out and compete for championships. Our fans have been passionate and loyal for over a decade, and have been asking for opportunities to be an even bigger part of what we do on a daily basis.

“Delivering on that is what the membership club is all about: we want to give people options to engage with players and teams in the digital age in ways that traditional sports or entertainers never have before, and we want to bring our fans along for the ride as we build out this platform.”

Envy Gaming are following in the footsteps of Team Liquid, who launched their own fan engagement platform in August 2020.

The initiatives are similar in approach, rewarding supporters with points and perks when they engage in online events, watching streams, and other loyalty-proving activities.