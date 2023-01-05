AS Roma taps ULTI Agency to run esports department

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

ULTI Agency has signed an agreement to become the official esports agency for Italian football club AS Roma, the two parties have announced.

The deal will see ULTI Agency run Roma’s esports department and explore new strategic opportunities, including the possibility of expanding the club’s roster of esports titles.

Roma currently competes only in eFootball after jumping into esports in 2017. The Italian club has partnered with other esports organizations in the past to help run its teams, including Fnatic and Mkers.

Now, Roma have decided to hand the reigns of their esports operations over to ULTI, a Norwegian agency that represents over 60 athletes. Last year, ULTI played a key role in Cloud9’s signing of Gambit’s CS:GO team by acquiring the roster and then selling it to the North American organization.

Article continues after ad

“AS Roma already has a strong legacy in esports, and we can’t wait to help them continue their growth within the world of gaming,” ULTI Agency CEO Asgeir Kvalvik said in a press release. “ULTI’s key roles in this collaboration will be to manage AS Roma’s esports teams and players and make sure the club’s values and image are taken care of in a professional manner.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“In addition to this, we will be taking care of sponsorship opportunities connected to the esports department and explore other potential game titles that can be interesting for AS Roma to invest in.”

Article continues after ad

ULTI Agency takes over AS Roma esports

As part of this new collaboration, Roma’s eFootball players, Adrian ‘Urma43’ Urma, Salvatore ‘Gagliardo28’ Gagliardo, and Andrea ‘Stiffler’ Galimberti, have been invited to ULTI’s esports facility, located in Kristiansund, Norway, for a training camp in early 2023 in preparation for the looming season.

Roma’s eFootball team has two Gfinity Elite Series championships under its belt, both from 2018.