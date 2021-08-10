Activision Blizzard shareholders pen open letter demanding changes after California lawsuit

Amid the allegations again Activision Blizzard that have taken the gaming community by storm, shareholders of the mega-corporation have put out a statement demanding action within the company.

The alarming lawsuit filed against Activision Blizzard on July 22 sent ripples across the gaming community, with accusations against former employees and company leadership triggering a wide array of responses.

With the outcome of the suit still up in the air, new questions are being asked about Activision Blizzard, as shareholders of the company are demanding changes internally. Changes that call for more women to be added to the board of directors, among other actionable goals.

Advertisement

Shareholders demand changes to Activision Blizzard

Not only have there been multiple companies withdrawing their sponsorships within the CDL and OWL, but calls for changes within the publisher are being made by one of its investment partners.

This comes in the form of an open letter to Activision Blizzard filed by SOC Investment group, who have called out the response, or lack thereof, by executives.

Read More: More Overwatch League sponsors quietly leave amid Activision Blizzard lawsuit

The letter details numerous problems that they’ve had with the handling of the lawsuit, noting how CEO Bobby Kotick hasn’t made significant changes to fully “address the deep and widespread issues with equity, inclusion, and human capital management.”

The letter, shared by Axios’ Megan Farokhamnesh, and can be viewed down below.

Advertisement

Activision Blizzard shareholder/investment group SOC released a letter today demanding changes following management’s “inadequate response” to the company’s ongoing culture problems https://t.co/R0rmImcISB pic.twitter.com/NeeTGiPLo4 — Megan Farokhmanesh (@Megan_Nicolett) August 10, 2021

The allegations against the company are large in context but was found to foster “pervasive frat boy culture” from within and undermining or harming women employed at Activision Blizzard. The shareholder’s letter has pinned some points they want to be made.

The investors are calling for Kotick and other executives to “increase board diversity and equity by adding a woman director – preferably one with a history of advocacy for marginalized people and communities.”

While we doubt this is the last we’ll hear regarding the Activision Blizzard lawsuit, it puts the ball into the executive’s court to determine how they’re going to restructure their culture from here.