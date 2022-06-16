Activision Blizzard investigation finds “no widespread harassment” at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard has revealed the results of its internal investigation and review of workplace issues, concluding that there is “no widespread harassment” at the company.

This follows a lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged workplace harassment in their offices back in July 2021. Since then, they have been accused of shredding documents related to the case and sued for allegedly misleading shareholders regarding the lawsuit.

The long-awaited results of the internal review were published on June 16, showing the findings that had been collected by the Board and its Workplace Responsibility Committee of independent directors.

A statement said: “At the Board level, we have also undertaken an ongoing, thorough review to ensure that we made our own determinations, with the assistance of external advisors. These advisors have been tasked with conducting their own objective review of past incidents as well as identifying areas for further improvement.”

The results of such inquiry suggest that, despite multiple lawsuits alleging the contrary, there is “no widespread harassment” or pattens of harassment in Activision Blizzard’s workplaces.

Activision Blizzard publishes results of workplace investigation

Former Chair of the EEOC, Gilbert Casellas, was brought in to independently assess the claims made in relation to gender harassment, and other alleged workplace issues that had been documented in a previous lawsuit.

In the report, it states: “Mr. Casellas concluded that there was no widespread harassment, pattern or practice of harassment, or systemic harassment at Activision Blizzard or at any of its business units during that timeframe. Mr. Casellas further concluded that, based on the volume of reports, the amount of misconduct reflected is comparatively low for a company the size of Activision Blizzard.”

Reforms announced

The company has also set out a number of “comprehensive” reforms that have been actioned, in relation to best practices and pay equality:

Broadened the Employee Relations Team to align the results of investigations with recommended actions and communication back to affected employees;

Quadrupled the size of Activision Blizzard’s Ethics & Compliance team since July 2021;

Tripled investment in anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training resources;

Announced the launch of a new Company-wide zero-tolerance harassment policy;

Expanded the “Way2Play Heroes” program, created in 2018, which consists of volunteers who help other employees understand their reporting options, champion speaking up, and provide feedback and advice on how to strengthen Activision Blizzard’s overall ethics & compliance program.

