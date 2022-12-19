Activision Blizzard exec leaves to join Bored Ape NFT creators Yuga Labs

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

Activision Blizzard COO Daniel Alegre announced he’s stepping down to join Yuga Labs in 2023, home of popular Bored Ape and CryptoPunk NFTs.

Daniel Alegre’s run as both the President and Chief Operating Officer of Activision Blizzard is coming to an end.

Alegre announced that at the end of Q1 2023, he’ll be stepping down from the company he’s worked at for only two years.

After stepping down from ActiBlizz, he’ll be joining the world of Web3 as the head of Yuga Labs.

Activision COO stepping down for NFT company

Alegre will serve as the CEO of Yuga Labs, which is the parent company of Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks NFTs.

In his announcement, Alegre said:” I am very proud of the exceptional work and dedication the teams at Activision, Blizzard, and King have brought to our world’s players over my three years here at the company.”

In Yuga’s own announcement, the company praised him as a “seasoned, visionary executive who shares our passion for innovation and creativity,” and lauded his “vast experience scaling media and gaming companies.”

Specifically, Yuga pointed to the company’s success with games like World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, and Call of Duty.

Alegre will almost certainly exit the company ahead of its acquisition by Microsoft, which still has no official date.

With the loss of its COO and impending absorption into Microsoft’s ecosystem, Activision Blizzard continues to be a company in major flux.