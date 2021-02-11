3D Aim Trainer sets sights on expansion with $1.2m investment

3D Aim Trainer, a company that aims to help first-person shooter fanatics improve their gameplay, have raised over $1.2m in investment.

With over 700,000 monthly users, 3D Aim Trainer are in a competitive market of helping gamers to improve their accuracy. This investment is set to help them establish a larger footprint among competitors.

They launched in July 2019 and, as well as establishing a healthy core user base, have launched a mobile application for both Android and iOS users. The app has received over 1,000,000 downloads, according to a press release.

Venture capital fund Freshman led the new round of investment after taking part in the initial funding raised by the training platform around the time of launch.

Other investors included former Activision president Ron Doornink and Jean-Bernard Moens, VP of gaming and business at Activision-owned King.

The new-found capital will help 3D Aim Trainer to expand their team, deliver their product to other (unspecified) platforms, and with their mission to “make ‘aim training’ fun.” Those behind the company believe the last element is key in helping the product grow.

“3D Aim Trainer’s mission is to inspire gamers to go next level,” said CEO Miquel Matthys. “We are blessed with an incredible audience of hard-core gamers who are dedicated to improving their aim. But we want to support all gamers around the globe, regardless of their skill level, to get better at what they love doing.

“For certain users, this means more expert training exercises, challenging targets, and deeper insights into their performance. For others, this means more guidance, a step-by-step approach, and realistic goal setting, to keep motivation high and make aim training rewarding.”

The platform has training guides for major shooters like Fortnite, Valorant, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive; and several training modes to suit different players’ needs.

Other players in the aim training market include Statespace, a company led by neuroscientists that launched Aim Lab, and The Meta, the company behind KovaaK on Steam. In 2020, the former raised $44m — one of the largest esports investments of the year.