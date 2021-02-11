Logo
3D Aim Trainer sets sights on expansion with $1.2m investment

Published: 11/Feb/2021 8:30 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 8:31

by Adam Fitch
3D Aim Trainer Platform
3D Aim Trainer

3D Aim Trainer, a company that aims to help first-person shooter fanatics improve their gameplay, have raised over $1.2m in investment.

With over 700,000 monthly users, 3D Aim Trainer are in a competitive market of helping gamers to improve their accuracy. This investment is set to help them establish a larger footprint among competitors.

They launched in July 2019 and, as well as establishing a healthy core user base, have launched a mobile application for both Android and iOS users. The app has received over 1,000,000 downloads, according to a press release.

Venture capital fund Freshman led the new round of investment after taking part in the initial funding raised by the training platform around the time of launch.

Other investors included former Activision president Ron Doornink and Jean-Bernard Moens, VP of gaming and business at Activision-owned King.

3D Aim Trainer training arena
3D Aim Trainer
The platform has programs for flicking, clicking, tracking, target switching, and strafe aiming.

The new-found capital will help 3D Aim Trainer to expand their team, deliver their product to other (unspecified) platforms, and with their mission to “make ‘aim training’ fun.” Those behind the company believe the last element is key in helping the product grow.

“3D Aim Trainer’s mission is to inspire gamers to go next level,” said CEO Miquel Matthys. “We are blessed with an incredible audience of hard-core gamers who are dedicated to improving their aim. But we want to support all gamers around the globe, regardless of their skill level, to get better at what they love doing.

“For certain users, this means more expert training exercises, challenging targets, and deeper insights into their performance. For others, this means more guidance, a step-by-step approach, and realistic goal setting, to keep motivation high and make aim training rewarding.”

The platform has training guides for major shooters like Fortnite, Valorant, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive; and several training modes to suit different players’ needs.

Other players in the aim training market include Statespace, a company led by neuroscientists that launched Aim Lab, and The Meta, the company behind KovaaK on Steam. In 2020, the former raised $44m — one of the largest esports investments of the year.

Riot Games investigating their CEO over gender discrimination allegations

Published: 9/Feb/2021 23:06 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 9:45

by Alan Bernal
riot games lawsuit league of legends valorant
Chris Yunker Flickr

Riot Games

Valorant and League of Legends studio, Riot Games are investigating CEO Nicolo Laurent for gender discrimination and sexual harassment claims after a labor lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Courts.

The pending case was filed by Sharon O’Donnell January 7 in L.A.’s Stanley Mosk Courthouse, with Riot Games and Laurent attached as the two defendants.

O’Donnell was an Executive Assistant at Riot Games in 2017 and worked there until July 2020. She is now suing her former company for lost wages, medical expenses, and general damages related to her employment, outlined in the suit.

During her time at Riot, she claims she would work 10-hour days with many overtimes and weekend hauls dispersed throughout. She’s now seeking recompense for hours that have so far gone unpaid.

Nicolas Laurent Riot Games
William Audureau for Le Monde
CEO Nicolas Laurent is under investigation by Riot Games for sexual discrimination claims.

More directly, the lawsuit also claims “wrongful termination” after O’Donnell was removed from work duties after declining sexual advances by Laurent.

In response to the allegations, Riot Games announced an outside firm will conduct an investigation of the claims and will be handled by a special committee by their Board of Directors.

“Our CEO has pledged his full cooperation and support during this process, and we’re committed to ensuring that all claims are thoroughly explored and appropriately resolved,” a Riot spokesperson told VICE Games.

The company did make it a point to immediately address the claims of wrongful termination. “One subject we can address immediately is the plaintiff’s claim about their separation from Riot. The plaintiff was dismissed from the company over seven months ago based on multiple well-documented complaints from a variety of people. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

Complaints against Laurent are directly in line with past investigations and lawsuits against Riot Games that claimed there was a culture of misogyny and sexual discrimination throughout the company.

riot employee walkout discrimination
Kevin_Hitt Twitter
Riot employees walked out on the company in early May 2019.

Over a hundred Riot employees walked out on May 2019 in protest of the company. 1000 female employees settled a gender discrimination lawsuit in December 2019. Riot paid out $10 million to women of the company and promised to work on creating a more inclusive environment.

In a 2020 open letter, Laurent claimed to have put himself on the chopping block asking Riot’s board to fire him if they “hadn’t made enough progress… to significantly reduce any demographic gaps in terms of Rioters’ sentiment and rate of progression” by January 2020.

O’Donnell’s’ inquiry for her July 2020 firing will last for a 12-month period in which investigations by labor commissions will investigate Laurent and Riot Games.