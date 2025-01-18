YouTube star to reportedly fight Premier League winner in unexpected contest

KSI will reportedly fight former Chelsea and Manchester City soccer player Wayne Bridge in a boxing match to take place on March 29.

According to the DailyMail, the fight’s official announcement is reportedly subject to the signing of contractual agreements.

The YouTube star, 31, will take part in his seventh professional appearance if the fixture goes ahead, having defeated fellow YouTuber Logan Paul in his professional debut. KSI’s professional record currently sits at four wins, one loss, and one draw, having lost his last outing against Tommy Fury in 2023.

The fight would be KSI’s ninth contest overall, having defeated Joe Weller and drawn against Logan Paul in amateur contests in 2018. The fights acted as a spark to the now-common influencer boxing matches that have now taken off as their own genre of content.

Since their emergence as boxers, KSI and Jake Paul have consistently been rumored as potential opponents, with Jake’s brother Logan urging Jake to take the fight in November 2024. Seemingly fans will have to wait even longer for the long-awaited contest to come to fruition with KSI taking this new opportunity.

It is unclear if the fight would affect KSI’s ability to replace Logan Paul in his contest against MMA star Conor McGregor. According to McGregor, the Irish fighter is set to fight Logan Paul in an unannounced event sometime in 2025. However, with Logan focusing on wrestling, KSI was rumored to be taking Paul’s spot.

KSI pictured in his knockout victory against Swarmz

As for Bridge, the fight would be his second boxing match, having fought reality TV star Spencer Matthews in 2018 for Sports Relief, a televised British charity drive.

As a soccer player, Bridge, 44, made over 350 club appearances over a 16-year professional career. Bridge is best known for his six-season spell at Chelsea where he won the Premier League, FA Cup, and League Cup for ‘The Blues’.

Bizarrely, Bridge is not even the first Premier League winner called Wayne to challenge KSI to a boxing match. At a press conference in December 2022, KSI revealed that Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney had challenged him to a boxing match.

KSI rejected the offer stating “I hope he doesn’t get annoyed that I said this, but Wayne Rooney hit me up being like ‘oh, we should fight’, and I said no. I just don’t want to do that.”

In the same press conference, KSI offered up Wayne Bridge as another potential opponent, reflecting that the fight has been on the cards for a long time.