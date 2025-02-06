xQc reveals the only way he’d compete in influencer boxing

Twitch star xQc isn’t ruling out one day entering the ring and fighting someone in influencer boxing, but the French Canadian says there’s only one way he’d do it.

Influencer boxing has become rather high-profile over the years with Logan Paul and KSI first making the trend mainstream with their iconic clashes that sparked the trend.

Logan’s brother, Jake, took things a step further by competing against UFC greats including Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz before eventually besting a retired Mike Tyson in Netflix’s first-ever boxing event.

Article continues after ad

With events like Creator Clash 3 looming in the horizon, the influencer boxing space is still booming, but for fans curious about ever seeing Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel throw down, the streamer explained the way he would do it.

xQc reveals boxing history and if he’d fight

Speaking with Fred Talks Fighting at Adin Ross’s Brand Risk event, Lengyel was asked about the possibility of ever participating in an influencer boxing bout.

Article continues after ad

“Probably not,” he replied when asked if he’d consider fighting in the ring. “If I did, it would be a one time only forever.”

Article continues after ad

(segment begins at 2:35)

According to xQc, when he was younger he used to box a little, so he has some experience when it comes to throwing punches and getting physical.

“I didn’t fight. I would only practice and go to the gym, but I didn’t fight, no. Maybe would have,” the Kick streamer added.

Unfortunately, it seems like the situation needs to be right for Lengyel to agree to fight someone, but xQc isn’t a stranger to competing in influencer events.

Article continues after ad

Notably, xQc competed in the 2023 Sidemen Charity Match, but ended with a rating of 0.3 as a goalkeeper. Still, that didn’t stop him from being invited back for the event’s 2025 iteration, which is scheduled for March 8.