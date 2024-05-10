Vasiliy Lomachenko boxing record: George Kambosos Jr next fight for Ukrainian great

Vasiliy Lomachenko takes on George Kambosos Jr on Saturday, May 11, as the pair go toe-to-toe in Perth, Australia. Here is the Ukrainian’s boxing record in full ahead of his next fight.

Kambosos (21-2), has threatened to send Lomachenko into retirement when the pair meet Down Under. The Australian will have the home crowd on his side, but the 36-year-old is a veteran of the game, needing more than just a few jeers and boos to throw him off his rhythm.

Ahead of their bout, we have taken a look at some of the biggest fights in Lomachenko’s career to date, alongside his overall boxing record.

Gary Russell, 2014

Even as a two-time Olympic gold medallist, Lomachenko forced the world to sit up and take notice after he won a world title in his third ever professional fight.

Putting in a masterful display to down the previously unbeaten Russell, the then-26-year-old dominated the latter rounds to win by majority decision.

Despite boasting a jaw-dropping 396-1 amateur record, Lomachenko announced his arrival in the professional arena in some style.

Roman Martinez, 2016

Lomachenko was relentless in his pursuit of success, and this was proven after he beat Roman Martinez to become the fastest boxer to win world titles in two weight divisions.

In what was just his seventh professional fight, the Ukrainian stepped up to 130 pounds and knocked Martinez out in the fifth round in front of a baying New York Crowd at a packed out Madison Square Garden.

A left uppercut followed by a right hook left his opponent flat on the canvas, unable to beat the referee’s count in the fifth.

After the bout, Lomachenko said he needed more fights to become better as a boxer – and true to his word, he was not done yet, far from it.

Jorge Linares, 2018

Lomachenko made history yet again when he stopped Jorge Linares in the 10th round to claim a world title in a third weight division.

After hitting the canvas in the sixth, he roared back into the fight and hit his opponent with a vicious left hand to the body to record a TKO win.

In true Lomachenko style, he came to life as the fight drew on and punished Linares for not getting the job done earlier. After picking himself up from the floor, ‘The Matrix’ opened a cut over the Venezuelan’s eye and went after it in brutal fashion.

But it was a sickening body shot that stopped Linares in his tracks, ensuring Lomachenko took the WBA lightweight world title on his first attempt.

Devin Haney, 2023

The championship rounds looked like they had done the business for Lomachenko when he came up against Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney.

There is no denying that the American is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport, but he was put through his paces by the boxing veteran who turned the screw as the fight drew to a close.

The history books will show that Lomachenko lost the fight by unanimous decision, but ask anyone who watched the contest and most would be hard pushed to agree with the judges.

Lomachenko’s manager labeled the decision “the biggest robbery”, as the Ukrainian dominated the final rounds. Sadly for the 36-year-old it was not enough to win over the judges on the night, as he fell to his third defeat of his professional career.

Vasiliy Lomachenko boxing record

Overall, Vasiliy Lomachenko’s boxing record stands at 17-3 with 11 KO victories to his name.

His three defeats have bookended his career; the first coming in his second ever professional fight, with the other two taking place in his last five fights.

As a three-weight champion, there is no doubt that Lomachenko is well on his way to securing a place in the boxing hall of fame whenever the 36-year-old decides to hang his gloves up.

For all the biggest results and upcoming fights this year, check out Dexerto's 2024 boxing schedule.