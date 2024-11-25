UFC icon challenges Jake Paul to MMA fight for “disrespecting” Conor McGregor

Former UFC champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has called out Jake Paul and challenged him to an MMA fight over comments he made about Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul made history on November 15 when he emerged victorious against an aging Mike Tyson in the most-watched combat sports event in history, in large part due to it streaming on Netflix.

While Paul’s next opponent isn’t lined up yet, ‘The Problem Child’ has been eager to enter the world of MMA and issued a challenge to Conor McGregor.

“Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t,” he said.

A few days later, McGregor was found liable for sexual assault by an Irish civil court and ordered to pay damages after the Director of Public Prosecutions determined there was insufficient evidence to secure a conviction in criminal court.

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson wants to “beat the f**k” out of Jake Paul

This verdict didn’t seem to affect Quinton Jackson’s thoughts on Paul, who issued a chilling challenge to the boxer in response to his McGregor callout.

“Yo Jake Paul, watch how you talk to MMA royalty, I’ll fight you in MMA no weight class for no pay,” he blasted.

“That’s a great deal.. but I bet YOU won’t. Stop disrespecting people in my f**ken sport homie. You fighting Tyson was your last straw.. go back to boxing wrestlers.”

Jackson further added that a hypothetical bout would need to be three rounds, but said once he got his cardio good enough, he would be able to “beat the f**k” out of Paul.

The former UFC champ also added that Paul doesn’t need him for attention, but he would be interested in taking the match because he’s “sick of him picking his own opponents in lopsided fights.”

So far, Jake Paul hasn’t responded to this challenge, but it’s just the latest in a long line of possible opponents available for the influencer, such as a title fight offer from a current heavyweight champ.