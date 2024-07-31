Tyson Fury makes bold prediction for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury has made a bold prediction for Jake Paul’s fight with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, as he believes it could be bad news for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

When Jake Paul and Mike Tsyon first announced that they’d be boxing, many boxers, pundits, and fans were skeptical. Not only is there a massive age difference between the two, but Tyson hasn’t fought in four years, while Jake has remained active in his bid to become a champion.

The fight was supposed to take place in mid-July, however, that was scrapped after ‘Iron’ suffered an ulcer flare-up during a flight to Miami. It has since been rescheduled for mid-November, with the boxing legend already back in training.

Many of those early critics have continued to question why the fight is taking place, and if Tyson will be able to roll back the years to compete with Jake.

Well, former Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury not only believes that his namesake is going to win, but that he’ll embarrass Jake in a fashion that he hasn’t suffered yet.

“Listen, if Mike Tyson hits anybody, I don’t care if he’s 90, he’s gonna knock them out cold, isn’t he?” Fury said in a YouTube short shared by MMAREAD. “Obviously I have to back Mike Tyson. I’m named after the legend and I’ll back him. As he always backs me I’m backing Mike for the knockout. Come on, Mike!”

While many boxers, including Fury, want Tyson to win to ‘defend’ their sport, much of the logical thinking is on Jake’s side.

The ‘Problem Child’ has the advantage of being the younger fighter. While he may not have Tyson’s natural skills, Jake can go longer, move quicker, and throw punches with more regularity.

‘Iron’ Mike isn’t the only fight that Jake has on the table, though. Boxing cult hero Butterbean has offered him a $2m “winner-takes-all” clash and the WBA is open to seeing Jake take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. for a championship.