Tommy Fury addresses Jake Paul rematch offer with “serious” condition of his own

Tommy Fury has addressed Jake Paul’s offer for a 12-round rematch, saying he’s open to making it happen if there is a “serious” idea.

Back in February 2023, Jake Paul’s then-perfect boxing record took a hit as Tommy Fury dealt the ‘Problem Child’ his first defeat. The YouTuber-turned-boxer had managed to floor Fury late in the fight, but that wasn’t enough.

Since then, Fury has also defeated KSI, crowning himself as the king of YouTuber boxing. He was scheduled to fight former UFC star Darren Till in his return to the ring, but the reality TV star pulled out of that.

Jake was quick to lay out his conditions for a rematch with Fury, stating that he would make it happen if Tommy agreed to make it a 12-round fight instead of eight rounds.

Tommy Fury sets out stall for Jake Paul rematch with offer

Well, now the former Love Island star has responded to Jake’s idea, saying he’s open to it if the YouTuber-turned-boxer is “serious” about things.

“I’ve just woke up and seen Logan Paul talking on his podcast yet again about how I don’t want to fight Jake and I’m running scared,” Tommy said in an Instagram story.

“I’ve seen Jake tweeting about how he offered me X, Y, and Z on Netflix. I just wanted to come on here and say no one is running from that fight, I beat you once already, handed you your first loss. I can give you a second loss, that’s not a problem, but let’s talk some serious numbers down the phone.”

Fury added that Jake knows where to find him and that he needs to “get in touch” instead of making offers elsewhere.

“It’s as easy as that. I can come back after a year and beat the pair of you. If you want to fight, let’s talk some serious numbers, you know where I am,” he concluded.

There have also been talks of Tommy facing KSI again. He was supposed to have received a “lucrative” offer, but that hasn’t gone anywhere yet.