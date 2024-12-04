Saudi Royal reportedly offers Mike Tyson $700M to beat Jake Paul in rematch

Mike Tyson has reportedly been offered the opportunity of a lifetime to take on Jake Paul in a rematch, but this time, there’s $700M on the line if he wins.

Influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul was able to best boxing legend Mike Tyson by unanimous decision back in November in a lackluster fight that still ended up crashing Netflix.

Tyson, who claimed he almost died before his fight with Paul, was unable to chase ‘The Problem Child’ down even after winning the first couple of rounds of the bout.

While the fight may not have been the spectacle many thought it would, Mike Tyson may have a chance to run it back – and a Saudi Royal is dangling a lucrative carrot in front of him.

Mike Tyson could get massive $700M payday if he KOs Jake Paul

According to a report from FTTV Boxing, Turki Alalshikh, the head of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, offered Mike Tyson $700M to fight Jake Paul, but only if he takes down the upstart influencer.

“Jake Paul is a joke. I am giving Mike Tyson $700 million if he agrees to fight Jake Paul this time in a real fight and wins by KO in a maximum of 3 minutes,” Alalshikh reportedly said.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first we’ve heard of such an offer. Back on November 26, former congressional candidate Jack Lombardi II made a similar claim.

“Saudi billionaire Turki Alalshikh has made a staggering $700 million offer to Mike Tyson, proposing the prize if Tyson agrees to a rematch against Jake Paul and secures a knockout victory within three minutes,” he said.

Given how their last fight went, it might be a tall order for Tyson to secure a knockout on Jake Paul in a possible rematch, so in order for ‘Iron Mike’ to accept, he may need some sort of guaranteed payment.

Of course, until there is a confirmation from Tyson, Paul, or Alalshikh, take this rumor with a grain of salt for now. On Paul’s end, the boxer is currently looking towards a possible world title bout after being challenged by current heavyweight champion ‘Dynamite’ Daniel Dubois.