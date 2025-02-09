Saudi boxing chief suggests MrBeast fight Jake Paul on Disney for ‘YouTube title’

Turki Alalshikh has hilariously suggested a MrBeast vs Jake Paul match sanctioned by Disney for the ‘YouTube title.’

On February 7, Jake Paul blasted Canelo Alvarez over his decision to ditch a mega-money fight with him by signing with Riyadh Season. However, Turki Alalshikh, who serves as a key figure in Saudi Arabia’s entertainment and sports initiatives, fired back with sharp criticism of Paul’s career trajectory.

The Saudi royal adviser dismissed Paul’s grievances, and mocked the YouTuber-turned-boxer for his history of fighting aging athletes well past their prime. Adding to his taunts, he proposed that Paul face off against fellow YouTuber and businessman MrBeast instead.

“I think Canelo is too young to take this sight. You can have it after 30 years when he is 60,” Alalshikh quipped. “Let them bring MrBeast and we can sanction it with Disney for the belt of YouTube and everyone will subscribe and see it. Everyone will see it and the YouTuber belt.”

The Saudi minister’s criticism of Paul, who referred to Alvarez as a “slave” for signing with Riyadh Season, focused on Paul’s tendency to fight much older opponents.

Most recently, ‘The Problem Child’ faced off against legendary heavyweight Mike Tyson, a staggering 30 years his senior. Tyson, now 58, took on Paul, who is 28, in a matchup widely mocked by the combat sports community.

The age gap and the nature of the fight drew sharp backlash, with many labeling it as a spectacle rather than a legitimate contest. Despite the uproar, Paul has shown no regret for the bout and has shifted his attention to challenging Alvarez.

At 34, Canelo Alvarez remains at the peak of his career and physical prowess. However, the size disparity between the two fighters has drawn further scrutiny, highlighting Paul’s controversial track record of selecting opponents who may not present an even playing field.