Mike Tyson sued for over $1.5M after lackluster Jake Paul fight: Report

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is reportedly being sued for $1.59M after his lackluster fight against Jake Paul.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s November tilt was a massive hit for Netflix with the event crashing the streaming platform, but the match could have some major consequences for the 58-year-old.

According to reports, Tyson had a deal with Medier, a company that promotes online casino and betting site Rabona. However, they claim ‘Iron Mike’ abandoned the deal to go fight Jake Paul.

Article continues after ad

MMAFighting states that, as per court records, Tyson terminated the deal in March on the same day the fight was announced for its original July 20 date before being pushed to November when Tyson nearly died training for his return bout.

Mike Tyson sued over Jake Paul fight

Reuters reports that the lawsuit against Tyson and his company, Tyrannic, was filed in October 2024 at London’s High Court.

Although the lawsuit claims Tyson terminated the deal because Medier breached their agreement, the company denies this and argues Tyson cost them over $1.5M.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“The true reason for Mr. Tyson and Tyrannic’s hasty and unlawful termination was because Mr. Tyson had agreed to a deal, sponsored by Netflix, to fight the influencer Jake Paul,” Medier’s lawyer said.

Esther Lin / Most Valuable Promotions

Tyson isn’t backing down, though. In a statement to ESPN, the boxer’s legal team fought back.

“Medier materially breached the terms of its agreement with Tyrannic multiple times by exceeding the scope of the restricted license that was granted, causing, among other things, financial and reputational damage to the company and Mr. Tyson,” they countered. “Tyrannic properly terminated the agreement and is confident that the Court will view this dispute in its favor.”

Article continues after ad

Despite all the attention, the November 15 bout between Tyson and Paul was quite lackluster with ‘The Problem Child’ cruising to a win by unanimous decision.

Rumors have indicated a possible $700M payday for Tyson if he wins a rematch against the influencer, but nothing has materialized just yet.