Mike Tyson shrugs off Logan Paul’s warning about fighting “killer” Jake Paul

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson isn’t afraid of stepping into the ring against Jake Paul in his long-awaited return to combat sports, shrugging off Logan Paul’s concerns about fighting his brother.

Mike Tyson is set to battle influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul on November 15. The 58-year-old returned to Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast on August 20 to discuss the upcoming bout, which will be streamed live on Netflix.

After Tyson argued that he’s still got that famous old-school, tough guy beast inside him, Logan issued a warning to Mike that his brother wouldn’t be playing around, either.

Article continues after ad

“Mike, I’m going to be honest with you. I love you, Mike, and I’m very nervous for you. I care about you and I care about my brother, and I know the path he’s on right now, and it’s ruthless,” Logan said. “You gotta take him seriously.”

Associated Press Mike Tyson is returning to fight Jake Paul on Netflix.

‘The Maverick’ continued, noting how his brother wanted to be a Navy SEAL before he started boxing in high school.

Article continues after ad

“He’s a real killer, Mike,” Logan warned. “He wanted to go kill people on behalf of his county.”

Article continues after ad

The boxing icon didn’t flinch and explained that he’s fearful of his 13-year-old son, because anyone is capable of killing.

“In my life, the way I’ve lived my life and what I’ve seen, anyone is capable of killing you, so you should be apprehensive for anyone and that’s just my life, the life that I live. Everyone around me, anybody I know is capable of killing me, even if I don’t know you,” he stated.

Article continues after ad

(segment begins at 10:33)

“They’re capable of killing me, I don’t sleep on them. I’m not overconfident with anybody in life.”

Logan further questioned if Tyson had permitted Jake to do “real damage” to him when they fight, and if there any behind-the-scenes talks had occurred to prevent anyone from getting hurt.

Article continues after ad

“You know what’s going on, there’s no patty cake going on,” Tyson remarked. “This is what’s going to happen: Two men are gonna fight, somebody’s gonna win, they might fight again, and then they go to their separate banks and life goes on.”

Article continues after ad

Jake Paul previously revealed his big payday for fighting Tyson, claiming he was making $40M from the bout, but it’s not known yet how much Mike is earning for coming out of retirement.

We’ll have to see if Tyson can tap into his warrior self and shock the world by beating Jake Paul when the two clash on November 15.