Mike Tyson “doesn’t care” that his health is at risk fighting Jake Paul

Boxing legend Mike Tyson isn’t concerned about his health in the weeks leading up to his fight with Jake Paul in spite of his age and an ulcer flare-up.

Mike Tyson is dipping his toes into the world of influencer boxing as he prepares for his match against YouTube star Jake Paul on November 15, 2024.

As fight night creeps ever closer, the debate about which boxer will take the victory grows more and more heated. Some combat sports fans believe Tyson’s many years of experience will outweigh Paul’s youthful strength, while others worry about the 58-year-old champ’s physical health due to his age.

However, Tyson isn’t bothered at all by this. Given his status as one of the most legendary names in boxing, he’s a natural risk-taker — something he discussed in an interview with Fox40.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have been fans of each other for years – and now, they finally get to face off in the boxing ring.

“I’m just looking forward to this,” he said. “This is something that I would say ignites me. It just gives me a life for myself. …it’s just me doing what I want to do. Forget everybody else. Forget if they wish I’d lose, win, it’s about me doing what I want to do.

“Forget what my wife and kids are, thinking about just this one moment, just stick with me and don’t feel sorry for me. Don’t worry about me. That’s all.

“It has nothing to do with my kids. It’s all about me. Nothing to do [with them]. And sometimes I wonder, is that bad? Is that my ego, where it’s just to hell with everybody, I don’t care [that] my health is risked or anything, it’s just who I am. They knew I was that way before they married me.

“They knew I was that way when I had them and then when they were kids, and I’m just going to always be there. I’m always going to test myself. I’m always gonna push the envelope. I’m always very nervous and apprehensive until it gets closer to the fight.”

Tyson has expressed his confidence multiple times over the last few months, with his former sparring partner recently claiming that the champ will likely hold back against Jake to avoid “seriously hurting” the YouTuber.

Jake, for his part, is equally confident in Tyson, refusing to draft a back-up fighter in the event of another cancellation. Their bout was initially scheduled for July 2024, but was pushed back to November after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight.