Mike Tyson backed to KO Jake Paul by boxing legend who also returned from retirement

Mike Tyson has been backed to knock Jake Paul “into next week” when they finally square off in November by a boxing legend who has been in a similar position.

Ever since Jake Paul and Mike Tyson announced that they’d be fighting, critics have harped on about the age gap between them. Jake, 27, is 31 years younger than ‘Iron’ Mike, 58, with the boxing legend having not fought since 2020.

Their initial fight date of July 20 was scrapped after the former heavyweight king suffered an ulcer flare-up. Yet, they rescheduled their clash at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, for November 15.

Those critiques about the age difference have continued to rumble on. Now, former boxing champion Ricky ‘Hitman’ Hatton has weighed in.

Hatton, 45, touched on the fact he’s been in a similar position to Mike. He backed out of retirement to return to the ring to fight Marco Antonio Barrera aged 44.

“I think if Mike hits him, he’ll knock him into the middle of next week,” the former light-welterweight champion told Action Network. Hatton added that Mike “looks fantastic for his age” and “very fast and very explosive.” However, he’s backing Jake’s corner to urge the ‘Problem Child’ to try and tire him out.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul will face off against boxing legend Mike Tyson live on Netflix in November.

“I can see Mike by knockout if he is to win or if Jake is going to win then he will win on points,” the Brit predicted.

Hatton also labeled Jake as a bit of “di*k” and disputed his claim that he’s going to retire Mike. “You’re talking about someone who is 58 and you’re saying ‘I’m going to put him into retirement’. I wouldn’t want to fight anyone at 58 years old,” he added.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been supremely confident about his ability to beat Mike. However, his mom is “very scared” of the fight.