Mike Perry reveals brutal injury Jake Paul caused with first punch of fight

Jake Paul bested former UFC fighter turned bare-knuckle boxer Mike Perry via TKO, and his opponent revealed just how much damage the first punch of the match ended up doing.

On July 20, ‘The Problem Child’ took down Mike Perry in the sixth round to improve to 9-1, putting his only defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury firmly behind him.

Perry joined Paul on his podcast to discuss the fight and had some kind words for his opponent, saying he “did a good job” in the fight and he would be taking some time to let his rib heal up.

According to Perry, his rib cracked after Paul hit him with his very first punch, completely changing how the match played out.

“First 10 seconds, that first punch you hit me with, you popped me,” he said.

(Segment begins at 1:30)

Perry went on to explain, “Because look, I knew people were going to be like, ‘Put your hands up,’ Right, so I come out and I’m like this with my hands up and my rib was wide open. You hit me in the rib and I was like, ‘F**k that’s it, I’m putting my hands down.’ You popped it right away.”

The BKFC star was, however, proud of his performance and the fact he stayed in the bout despite the injury.

“I fought through it I mean there’s something, there’s pieces I can take that I can be proud of but you know, I think it was fair and square,” he applauded. “I had a moment or two in the third round where I was able to get you a bit and you were even bleeding.”

Jake Paul is now looking ahead towards his long-awaited bout against Mike Tyson on November 15. Their fight was originally scheduled for July 20, the date of the Perry match, but it was postponed after ‘Iron Mike’ suffered an ulcer flare-up.