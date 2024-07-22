Logan Paul reveals the only way he’d return to boxing amid WWE success

Logan Paul has shared details about the future of his boxing career as he continues to make moves in the WWE as one of the company’s top talents.

On July 20, Jake Paul bested Mike Perry by TKO, adding another victory under his belt as a fighter, but many fans have been wondering when his brother, Logan, could return to boxing.

Unlike his brother, Logan hasn’t had the same level of success in boxing, having tied and then lost to KSI. He then followed this up with an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather before earning his first and only boxing win by defeating Dillon Danis via DQ.

However, while his time as a boxer hasn’t been the greatest, Logan has shown he is a tremendous WWE wrestler and has held the US title for quite a few months.

Following Jake’s fight, Logan was approached and asked about when he plans to return to the world of boxing, and it doesn’t seem like he plans to put the gloves back on anytime soon.

(segment begins at 2:00)

“I’ll only hop back in the ring with a fight that excites me,” he said. “I don’t have that desire to.”

When asked about a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather, The Maverick shut down the possibility.

“No. No, I felt like I did the Floyd thing. You know, I need to be inspired by the dance partner. And I got a good thing going on in the WWE. I’m the United States champion, and I’m much better at wrestling than I am at boxing,” he admitted.

Although Logan may not have plans to fight again right now, he did express interest in filling in for Mike Tyson to take on his brother after ‘Iron Mike’ had to postpone their match when he suffered an ulcer flare-up.

Nakisa Bidarian, the co-founder of Jake Paul’s MVP has said that Netflix is interested in a potential Paul vs Paul bout with the right amount of build-up, so we’ll have to see if that ends up coming to fruition after the Mike Tyson fight in November.