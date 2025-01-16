Logan Paul reveals Conor McGregor’s true thoughts on $250M fight

Logan Paul shared a snippet of a phone call with MMA legend Conor McGregor, where the Irishman assured him that their long-awaited bout is certain to happen, one way or another.

Logan Paul is flying high on the success of his WWE career, following a storied life as both a YouTuber and white-collar boxer.

After taking on Floyd Mayweather in 2021, he’s got his sights set on Conor McGregor. The Irish fighter called out Paul for a $250M match in a now-deleted tweet — something he seemingly confirmed in another post days later, saying he was in negotiations to hold the bout in India.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, nothing has yet been confirmed between the two stars… but it looks like McGregor is bound and determined to finally face off with the eldest Paul brother, if their latest conversation is anything to go by.

Logan Paul shares call with McGregor as $250K fight ramps up

Paul uploaded a vlog for the first time in months on January 16, 2025, where he shared a snippet of a phone call with ‘The Notorious’ MMA fighter.

Article continues after ad

“This can happen, my man,” McGregor is heard saying over the line. “For real. This can and will happen.”

Article continues after ad

(Topic begins at 0:18)

While Paul didn’t tease anything else about their forthcoming match, he did announce that he wants to go above and beyond in the next two to three years as his infant daughter gets past her baby stages.

“I’m gonna take these next couple years to try to be the best at everything I do,” he said. “Make some companies and moments that have the ability to ripple throughout time, not just this generation.”

Article continues after ad

His possible fight with McGregor would certainly be an iconic bout — much like his little brother’s November match against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson, which spawned a slew of viral moments as Netflix’s first-ever live streamed combat sports event.