Logan Paul reveals Conor McGregor “plot twist” as they meet in person amid fight rumors

Logan Paul and Conor McGregor have come face-to-face for the first time since the viral rumors about a $250m fight between them came around.

When Logan and Jake Paul were helping to propel the influencer boxing game forward, they weren’t shy about going after Conor McGregor. The UFC star was, initially, reluctant to respond but eventually did, labeling the brothers as “dingbats.”

Since then, Jake seemed the most likely to strike a fight deal with him. The pair had traded tweets back and forth amid Jake’s continued success in boxing. However, it’s Logan that seems closest now.

In December, McGregor claimed that he’d agreed to fight the imPaulsive host in India, with Logan revealing that they’d at least discussed it over the phone as well.

Conor McGregor, Logan & Jake Paul meet in person at last

Now, the pair have finally come face-to-face, meeting as a part of Donald Trump’s inauguration for his second term as President of the United States.

Logan, Jake, and Conor have all been sat next to each other on a bus for guests, as well as taking photos standing next to each other. In fact, Logan called it a “plot Twist” in an Instagram story.

The NELK Boys even uploaded a TikTok of them all interacting, asking if they were “best friends” now. “I’m gonna kill him,” Logan jokingly responded with McGregor adding “That’s how we do it.”

Since McGregor claimed that he’d agreed to fight Logan, he’s offered some cryptic insights with now-deleted posts. He posted “I’m coming” with an Indian flag attached on X, formerly known as Twitter on January 6.

Logan hadn’t addressed it at all until a January 17 vlog on YouTube. In that, he revealed a snippet of their phone call and asked Ari Emmanuel, the CEO of Endeavor – who owns UFC and WWE – to “greenlight” the fight.

It remains to be seen if they will actually meet in the ring. However, they are clearly much friendlier now than they were previously.