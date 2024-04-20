Logan Paul boxing record: All opponents & fight results so far

Logan Paul rose to fame as a YouTuber before going on to try his hand at boxing, prior to enjoying major success in the WWE. Here’s ‘The Maverick’s’ boxing record and a list of everyone he’s fought so far.

Logan Paul and his brother, Jake, are two of the most famous names from the world of YouTube to roll the dice and step into the ring in the influencer boxing scene.

His Prime business partner and two-time opponent, KSI, has also made the move. Despite Paul’s current concentration in the WWE, his boxing record showcases his versatility across the sports.

KSI 1, 2018

The fight that put influencer boxing on the map. Paul vs KSI announced the crossover to the world as the pair went head-to-head in Manchester, England.

The undercard also saw the brothers of both fighters – Jake and Deji – step into the ring in what was truly a family affair. The fight was streamed on YouTube as a pay-per-view and went the distance over six three-minute rounds.

The bout was ultimately deemed as a draw, but a rematch was already on the table before both fighters had even left the ring …

KSI 2, 2019

“The story continues,” Paul said after the 2018 bout – and he was right.

Their rematch would result in a winner this time, as KSI claimed victory on a split decision ruling from the judges.

This time without headguards, a legitimate cruiserweight fight saw KSI begin with clear intent as he landed more punches than Paul across the first three rounds. ‘The Maverick’ slipped to the canvas twice, as well as a third trip to the floor via a vicious right-hander, but none of those were officially ruled as a knockdown.

Paul fought back in the fourth, but an uppercut and further strike to KSI on the way down were both deemed to be illegal – costing him two points.

KSI won the judges over and despite Paul’s appeal, the result would mark the first loss of his boxing career.

Floyd Mayweather, 2021

Despite this only being an exhibition bout, Paul caused many to sit up and take notice after he took former five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr the distance.

The pair fought over eight three-minute rounds and – despite being outboxed by Mayweather – the fact that Paul avoided being knocked out by someone who is one of the greatest ever fighters of the modern era was hailed as a moral victory by many.

The fight was un-scored, with Paul landing just 28 of his 200+ attempted punches.

Despite the gulf in class between the pair, Paul has recently called out Mayweather for a rematch, claiming the 47-year-old is “beatable”.

Dillon Danis, 2023

The anticipation for Paul’s fight against Dillon Danis was through the roof. The animosity between the pair was on another level, with Danis relentlessly targeting Nina Adgal, Paul’s fiancée, in a string of social media posts prior to seconds out.

Paul had the last laugh on the night, however, as he outboxed Danis, eventually winning through disqualification after the former jiu-jitsu world champion tried to perform an MMA move in the dying seconds.

In what was an embarrassing moment for the 30-year-old, he tried and failed to tackle Paul and take him down. It sparked a mass brawl at the AO Arena in Manchester, England as security guards flooded the ring.

After the fight, Paul described Danis’ actions in the build-up to the bout as “inhumane“, as he apologized to Nina for “putting her through that kind of torment” by choosing him as an opponent.

Logan Paul boxing record

Overall, Logan Paul’s boxing record stands at one win, two draws and one defeat across his four fights so far.

Although yet to knock any of his opponents out, Paul has also avoided being knocked out in any of his bouts to date.

For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, be sure to check out our hub right here on Dexerto to stay tuned to all the best fights.