Logan Paul backed to “embarrass” Conor McGregor in $250m fight by ex-boxing champ

Logan Paul has been backed to “embarrass” Conor McGregor in their rumored $250m boxing superfight by a former world champion.

Over the years, both Logan and Jake Paul have tried to coax Conor McGregor into fighting them. The Irishman was unwilling to even respond to them at first, only breaking his silence to call them “dingbats” before continuing to ignore them.

With Jake continuing in boxing, it seemed like he was the mostly opponent of the two for Conor. However, at the end of 2024, reports surfaced that the former UFC champion would be facing Logan in a superfight in India.

Reports have claimed that the fight would be worth at least $250m. However, as of writing, a date hasn’t been confirmed, nor has Logan said it’s going ahead – it’s mostly come from Conor’s side.

Tony Bellew backs Logan Paul against Conor McGregor

Despite nothing being concrete, plenty of fighters have weighed in with predictions. That includes former Cruiserweight world champion Tony ‘The Bomber’ Bellew. Bellew, who has previously thrown his hat into the ring to fight Jake, believes his brother would “embarrass” McGregor.

“Logan Paul is a really good athlete and you know what? He gave Mayweather hell. When he fought Mayweather, he wasn’t just swinging away, going nuts. He’s so physically strong and he’s game as anything,” he told Casino Utan Spelpaus.

“So, you’d have to take your hat off to him. It could be very embarrassing for him (McGregor) because if you do not turn up in shape against someone like Logan Paul, he’ll just throw slaps and punches at you all night, but he can do it for the whole night as Mayweather found out.”

Amanda Westcott for SHOWTIME Logan Paul notably faced off with Floyd Mayweather in one of the most unexpected influencer boxing matches of all time.

As noted, it has yet to be confirmed that the pair will fight, but McGregor promised his Indian fans that “I’m coming” in a cryptic post. However, he has since deleted it.

Logan has been focused on his return in WWE, offering to fight Bad Bunny at some point. So, we’ll see what happens.