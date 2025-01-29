Logan & Jake Paul’s Max teaser isn’t actually a fight: Report

Logan and Jake Paul teased a massive event on Max this coming March, with many believing it’s a long-awaited boxing match between the brothers. However, sources close to ESPN say it’s not actually a fight.

On Tuesday, January 28, Logan and Jake Paul posted the same thing on their X accounts. It was a poster showing the two Ohio-born brothers facing each other with the caption: “The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27 on Max.”

Article continues after ad

While some fans immediately began speculating that the posts were about the highly-anticipated fight between Logan and Jake, others were certain the Max teaser wasn’t actually about a fight between the two.

Sources close to ESPN are saying that the event is in fact not a fight between the YouTuber brothers, but instead, a different type of show.

ESPN says Logan & Jake Max teaser is a reality show

“Jake Paul and Logan Paul made social media announcements Tuesday that created widespread speculation the brothers would fight each other,” said the publication. “But, the teased March 27 event on streaming service Max will be a reality series rather than a boxing match, sources told ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, ESPN says the sources could not give them details about the reported reality series so we’ll have to wait to see as more information is revealed by the influencers.

HBO Max

Neither Jake nor Logan are strangers to having their talents displayed on a streaming service. Back in November, Jake went up against boxing legend Mike Tyson in Netflix’s first-ever live broadcasted boxing match.

The stream was so popular that Netflix’s servers couldn’t handle the load and kept crashing for thousands of people trying to watch the fight.

Article continues after ad

Just a few weeks later, Logan Paul made his way to Netflix alongside the WWE’s debut on the streaming platform.