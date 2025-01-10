Legendary female boxer wants to fight Jake Paul in Battle of the Sexes match

The most decorated female boxer in history thinks she has the ability to beat Jake Paul, aiming to take on the influencer in a ‘Battle of Sexes’ match.

Claressa Shields is no stranger to calling out Jake Paul, having challenged ‘The Problem Child’ back in 2021 – but following his victory over Mike Tyson on Netflix, she wants a piece of him now more than ever.

The 29-year-old Shields was not impressed with Paul’s fight against ‘Iron Mike’ back in November. The bout was viewed by many as “lackluster,” with Paul winning by unanimous decision when all was said and done.

Article continues after ad

“Jake Paul showed that he has not gotten better with his skills. He needs to train harder and better,” she told USA Today. “And honestly, I think the girl that I’m getting ready to fight against, Danielle Perkins, can beat Jake Paul, too.”

According to Shields, anyone against the match-up doesn’t understand the sport and are “sexist.”

Article continues after ad

“People who are against that are just sexist and they don’t know boxing. It’s very strange to me that they think that a YouTuber can beat a woman boxer who has two Olympic gold medals, (multiple) world titles and fought as a heavyweight,” she blasted.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, she urged anyone who claimed Jake Paul would win just because he’s a man to “get the f**k out of here.”

Claressa Shields vs Jake Paul could happen says analyst

Boxing analyst and retired trainer Teddy Atlas told USA that a possible bout between Shields and Paul could very well end up happening and could be considered.

“Her skill level and physical abilities and his lack of experience make it a consideration or worthy of consideration,” he told the outlet. “But it cannot be overlooked how much bigger he is and, with that, how much physically stronger he’d be.”

Article continues after ad

Atlas did, however, note that Shields had been infamously knocked down by a male sparring partner in 2018, adding that the incident “must be factored in.”

Article continues after ad

So far, Jake Paul has yet to respond to the possible match with Shields and has no shortage of potential bouts lined up for 2025.

Of note, Heavyweight boxing champion ‘Dynamite’ Daniel Dubois is willing to put his title on the line against Paul, giving the YouTuber a chance to win his first belt.