KSI’s next boxing opponent backs out just 2 days after fight announcement

YouTube star KSI was gearing up to box Wayne Bridge in March 2025 — but just two days after the bout was announced, his opponent backed out of the match.

On January 18, KSI revealed that he would be taking on retired English football player Wayne Bridge for his next boxing match.

This would have marked the influencer’s first fight in 532 days, following his previous bout against Tommy Fury in October 2023.

Unfortunately for KSI, Bridge backed out of the arrangement just two days after it was announced.

Instagram: drinkprime YouTube star KSI was slated to face off with Wayne Bridge, but the retired footballer says his comments about a past scandal “crossed a line.”

Wayne Bridge backs out of KSI match over YouTuber’s remarks

The 44-year-old footballer explained his reasons in a post on his Instagram stories, where he shed some light on why he’d accepted the fight in the first place.

“I always like to challenge myself,” he wrote. “This felt like an interesting opportunity to go up against an interesting opponent on a big stage.

“…I was fully prepared to train hard and have some fun. Of course, I expected to face some criticism, but I feel like what was said on Saturday crossed a line.”

However, Bridge says that KSI’s comments during their trash-talking segment at Misfits 20 “crossed a line.”

“These are deeply personal comments that affect mine and other families involved in the situation,” he explained. “I’m a family man first, and my priority is protecting them.

“My opponent is someone who many children look up to around the world, including my kids. I hope one day he will look back at this differently. I personally don’t want to be involved in these exchanges.”

The remarks that Bridge mentioned were in reference to a rumored scandal involving fellow footballer John Terry, whom reports claimed allegedly cheated on his wife with Bridge’s ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Perroncel, in 2010.

“Aren’t you the guy who let John Terry smash your ex?” KSI taunted. “That is what you are known for.”

At the time of writing, KSI has not yet released a public statement in response to Bridge’s post, leaving viewers curious to see who he’ll find to fill his spot.

This is just the latest cancellation KSI has endured after his proposed tag-team bout with Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor was canceled due to an injury in August 2024.