KSI is returning to the boxing ring against a hand-picked opponent in 44-year-old retired footballer Wayne Bridge. Here’s why he’s going up against this unique challenger along with all the details on the event itself.

British YouTuber KSI last stepped foot in a boxing ring on October 14, 2023 where he was handed his first professional loss at the hands of Tommy Fury. While he was set to headline a unique event in 2024, that ultimately fizzled out and thus, he hasn’t competed since.

Initially, the plan was for KSI to box both Slim and Anthony Taylor in a tag-team handicap match, though an injury got in the way of this event. Now, he’s finally ready to step back into the spotlight, though his returning matchup is sparking plenty of criticism online.

After last facing a proper boxer in Tommy Fury, KSI is now turning his sights to a former footballer. But there’s a reason behind the pick, as KSI explained it all circles back to Jake Paul.

When is the fight?

KSI vs Wayne Bridge is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

This will mark a full 532-day gap between fights for KSI. Meanwhile, Bridge hasn’t fought for a staggering seven years.

Do we know where it’s being held?

Currently, no venue has been locked in for KSI’s next fight. While it was announced on January 19, 2025, during a Misftits Boxing event in Manchester, the competitors were reticent on details.

There’s no quite telling just how big a draw this particular matchup might be. For comparison, KSI has fought twice out of the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena, and twice out of the 12,500-capacity Wembley Arena. His last fight against Tommy Fury went down at the 21,000-seat Manchester Arena.

DAZN / Wasserman KSI last appeared in a boxing ring in 2023.

Given this is a lower-stakes matchup, however, a return to the Wembley Arena would be the most plausible outcome.

How to watch KSI vs Wayne Bridge

KSI vs Wayne Bridge is expected to stream exclusively on DAZN. For any fans not attending in person, a £9.99 per month ($19.99 USD) subscription fee is to be expected.

There’s also a slight chance this event airs as a Pay Per View (PPV), with a one-off fee, though KSI’s last few fights haven’t followed that model.

We’ll keep you up to speed here once further details emerge.

Has the rest of the card been announced?

No, at the time of writing, no other fights have been announced for this event. Currently, it’s just KSI vs Wayne Bridge as the main event, with nothing else locked in.

As with all Misfits Boxing events, however, it’s safe to expect a handful of other bouts, likely featuring a mix of content creators from various platforms. Perhaps we’ll even get another Alex Pineda fight for the memes.

Who is Wayne Bridge?

Wayne Bridge is a 44-year-old former professional footballer. Having played for the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, his career on the pitch spanned two decades with hundreds of games played from the left back position.

While he’s credentialed in the world of soccer, the same can’t be said about his experience in boxing. Not a total novice, Bridge does indeed have one scrap under his belt.

Instagram: waynebridge03 Far from a professional boxer, Bridge has appeared just once in a boxing ring, and it came at a charity event.

Back in 2018, Bridge took on British TV personality Spencer Matthews in a brief contest for the Comic Relief charity. It was a brief affair, with just three two-minute rounds, and he’s not stepped foot back inside a boxing ring in the seven years since.

That’s his full history in the world of combat sports, the 44-year-old having no other amateur let alone professional fights under his belt. So why exactly has he been picked to fight KSI?

Why is KSI fighting Wayne Bridge?

During the announcement on January 19, 2025, KSI immediately sought to make clear how Bridge wasn’t his first pick. An initial opponent fell through, leading KSI to select the former footballer in a last-minute pivot.

Beyond being a far more manageable tune-up fight, a way to ease him back into the ring, KSI gave a clear reason for wanting to fight Bridge: In preparation for Jake Paul.

“I’ve been putting on weight,” KSI said in an interview backstage. “I’m gonna be fighting [Bridge] at a weight I’ve never fought at before. “A heavier weight because I’m eyeing that Jake Paul fight.”

Thus, the Bridge fight is being used as a means for KSI to test his new frame with additional weight packed on. Rather than being a more serious showcase of skills, the idea here is to get a win on the record at a higher weight class, all in hopes of gearing up for a clash with internet rival Jake Paul.

“Trust the process,” KSI advised fans.