How to watch KSI vs Dillon Danis: Date, streaming & more

KSI is finally getting revenge on Dillon Danis after the MMA fighter backed out of their January 2023 match at the last minute. Here’s how to watch them face off in 2025.

It’s a big year for the influencer-boxing scene, with several high-profile events such as the rumored Jake Paul vs Canelo Alvarez bout, Creator Clash 3, and now, KSI vs Dillon Danis.

This long-awaited bout comes as a replacement fight after KSI’s initial opponent, footballer Wayne Bridge, backed out due to the YouTuber’s trash-talk a mere two days after their bout was announced.

It remains to be seen if Danis will honor his agreement to actually box KSI this time around; but in the meantime, here’s everything you need to know to watch them duke it out in the ring.

When is KSI vs Dillon Danis?

KSI and Dillon Danis will take place on March 29, 2025 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England as part of Misfits 21.

Where to watch KSI vs Dillon Danis

Fans can watch KSI vs Dillon Danis exclusively on DAZN PPV. This means that viewers will have to get an account to watch the match.

US residents can tune in for a $19.99 monthly fee, while viewers in the UK can get a 12-month monthly saver deal at £9.99 per month or choose a £19.99 monthly rate.

KSI vs Dillon Danis feud explained

KSI and Dillon Danis’ feud goes back years, with the two first scheduling a bout for January 2023.

However, Danis pulled out of the match just ten days before fight night, leaving KSI and his fans frustrated. In response, KSI called Danis a “clown” and chose FaZe Temperrr as his replacement.

It seems his bad luck has returned after Wayne Bridge pulled a similar stunt just two days after he was confirmed to fight the YouTuber, who referenced a 2010 rumor involving Bridge’s ex-partner during their trash-talk at another Misfits boxing event.

“These are deeply personal comments that affect mine and other families involved in the situation,” he wrote on Instagram. “…I personally don’t want to be involved in these exchanges.”

For KSI, this match against Dillon Danis is “payback” for the MMA star suddenly canceling on him two years ago — but it remains to be seen if he’ll honor his agreement this time around.