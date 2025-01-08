KSI responds after Conor McGregor fight rumors go wild

KSI says he is “down” to replace Logan Paul in a fight against Conor McGregor after the WWE star said he wants to focus on wrestling.

Reports of the fight first surfaced back in December 2024, after the Irish UFC star revealed that he’d agreed to a fight against Logan Paul.

“I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed,” he said in a tweet, revealing that it would be his return to the octagon.

Conor McGregor seemingly confirmed the fight just a few weeks after reports first surfaced, with the $250M bout potentially happening in India sometime in 2025.

However, Logan Paul said during his January 7 return to the WWE that he wants to “dedicate” his life to wrestling – leaving fans wondering about the potential fight with McGregor.

After Logan’s WWE claims, rumors began to spread about KSI being a potential replacement for the fight, and the YouTuber has since responded.

KSI responds to McGregor fight replacement rumors

In response to a post talking about the rumor, KSI replied: “Not rumored. I’m very down.”

Fans quickly responded to the post, with many excited for the potential fight between KSI and McGregor.

“This is massive,” one user replied.

Another asked: “Not rumoured? So the fight is confirmed?”

“YOULL SWEEP THE FLOOR WITH HIM MY GOAT,” a third commented.

Despite KSI’s interest in going up against the UFC star, the bout itself has yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.

Others believe that instead of Logan, McGregor should enter the octagon against his younger brother Jake Paul. Ex-boxing legend Amir Khan said that although a match against Logan would be worth it, Jake would offer the “commercially bigger fight.”

“I do think if it was with Jake, it’d be much bigger. Because if you look at Logan, he’s had losses, and he’s not really looked that great in fights. Jake is commercially a bigger fight,” he said.

