KSI announces Dillon Danis as next boxing match and promises “payback”

KSI has found a replacement after footballer Wayne Bridge pulled out of their March 2025 boxing match — and he’s finally getting his revenge on Dillon Danis.

On February 4, 2025, KSI revealed that he’s taking on mixed martial artist Dillon Danis, saying the match will be “payback” after the fighter pulled out of their proposed bout in 2023.

“When I found out I had the opportunity to fight him, I had to take it up,” he wrote in a tweet.

“I finally get my payback for what he did to me at Misfits 3. That double guard BS won’t work with me, p*ssy. See you soon.”

KSI chooses Dillon Danis as next opponent after Wayne Bridge backs out

This grudge match calls back to their initial feud in January 2023, when Danis pulled out of their boxing match just ten days before fight night.

At the time, KSI’s manager, Mams Taylor, claimed Danis was “unprepared” for the bout, leaving both KSI and his friends frustrated.

The British YouTuber ended up choosing FaZe Temperrr as his replacement for that particular bout… something that’s happened again two years later after another of his opponents backed out of a scheduled match with him.

KSI was slated to take on retired footballer Wayne Bridge in March 2025. The two met up in the ring at a Misfits boxing event to talk trash and hype up the match — but the influencer’s smack-talk hit a nerve.

Just two days after their bout was announced, Bridge revealed that he would no longer be taking the fight, writing in an Instagram stories post: “These are deeply personal comments that affect mine and other families involved in the situation.”

KSI’s inflammatory comment referenced a 2010 rumor involving footballer John Terry, who reports claimed allegedly cheated on his wife with Bridge’s ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Perroncel, in 2010.

For now, it’s unclear if Danis will stick to his word and finally face off with KSI in the ring come March 2025 or if he’ll face another string of bad boxing luck.